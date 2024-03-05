The Best White Dresses to Wear for 2024





Putting on a white dress instantly causes a feeling of dizziness. Is it because, on a deeper level, white dresses are inextricably linked to the fun times you've had while wearing them? Maybe your favorite white dress reminds you of picnics in the park or long walks along the shore. “White dresses are a spring and summer staple because they evoke a sense of optimism after the long winter months we're experiencing,” says Amélie Smithmerchandising manager for dresses and sets at Anthropologie. If you haven't felt an emotional response to wearing a white dress, you can at least appreciate it for what it is: a garment that can infuse instant ease into your wardrobe. “With a stunning white dress, you can minimize the time it takes to get dressed and maximize the longer days ahead,” says Smith. Marie Claire. As for which white dress to choose, you can opt for trendy models (like mini dresses adorned with bows) or rely on standard silhouettes that nod to timeless styles (like shift dresses). “Drawing from classic mod inspirations, the shift dress is a staple that can offer a level of sophistication while hinting at a youthful spirit,” adds Smith. Below, we've included a list of the best white dresses for any time of year (yes, white after Labor Day) and a wide selection of spring and summer dresses so you can take a length d advance on the purchasing curve. The best white dresses of 2024 Best White Shift Dress Hello, 60s fashion! This timeless vintage style is having a bit of a moment this year; honestly, we saw it coming. Several designers, including PatBo, Area and Adam Lippes, have incorporated this style into their spring 2024 collections. Now, they are available to shop. Best white maxi dress Anthropologie Square-Neck Linen Midi Dress I have a list of must-have items to buy before spring and summer. Top of my list? Square-neck linen dress from Anthropologie. This flowy garment embodies exactly the A-line shape I was looking for (fitted at the top with a flowing expanded structure below the waist). As for style, why not take a leaf from the minimalist playbook and add neutral-toned accessories? Best White Mini Dress Faithfull The Brand Marinia Mini Dress White A mini dress adorned with charming buttons? Yes please! Faithfull The Brand, particularly renowned for their dresses, recently launched this stunning linen number. The fabric is super breathable, so you'll feel nice and cool on sunny days. Best White Square Neck Dress Staud Wells pleated stretch-cotton poplin midi dress If you're cultivating a collection of white dresses, a maxi dress with a flattering square neckline is always a good place to start. Simple in nature, you are guaranteed to wear this dress repeatedly. Best white dress with a bow Sandy Liang, a true master in the art of tailoring, designed this stunning bow-embellished piece as part of her SS24 collection. If you're a fan of the New York designer, it's no surprise that this piece is selling out at a rapid rate. Grab it for a special occasion, but don't wait until it's too late! Best white dress Toman The Row jersey mid-length dress The Row's Toman jersey midi dress embodies pure simplicity. This dress is designed with soft jersey fabric, so you probably won't want to take it off once you put it on. To create a sense of dimension, tie a black sweater over your shoulders and complete the look with matching strappy sandals and a handbag. Best White Designer Dress Treat yourself to this stretch satin midi by Jacquemus. The lingerie straps, scalloped neckline, and high slit look like they belong in a '90s gem. This garment is the definition of timeless, so you'll have it in your wardrobe for years to come. Best White Lace Trimmed Dress Shona Joy Camille Cross Back Lace Midi Dress If this dress could talk, it would say, “wear me on your next vacation.” Shona Joy's lace-trimmed satin nightie will be on your summer packing list. Wear this romantic dress for a dinner by the sea or for an evening in a new city. Best White Cover Up Dress L. Space Donna – Long sleeveless cover-up dress The best cover-ups will help you easily transition from a daytime beach outfit to a nighttime-appropriate ensemble. With this white viscose and cotton blend dress from L. Space, you won't have to worry about packing an extra pair of clothes into your beach bag. Best white backless dress Reformation Percy linen dress The real appeal of Reformation's backless dress is its stunning open back design which gives this dress a sensual essence while providing a “business in front, party in back” vibe. You'll feel as good as you look: this lightweight piece is made from 100% linen. Best Strapless White Dress Free People Onda Midi Low Waist Tube For those days when you can't deal with the stress of getting dressed, slip into this strapless midi dress from Free People. This relaxed midi is simple to wear and features unique designs, including a tube-style bodice and pleated waist. Dress it up with chic kitten heels or dress it down with trendy sneakers (Adidas Sambas should do the trick). Best white prairie dress DÔEN Ischia gathered organic cotton voile midi dress Just because the cottagecore aesthetic is a thing of the past doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to prairie dresses. DÔEN's Ischia dress, featuring irresistible puff sleeves and ruched panels, is perfect for your next picnic at the park. Best Formal White Dress Maria Norma Kamali satin draped dress Although white dresses are usually associated with daytime occasions, you can definitely wear them in the evening too. The key is to follow the rules of texture, opting for more luxurious fabrics like satin. Norma Kamali's Maria dress is a perfect example. Take this look a step further with pointed heels and a sparkly statement bag.

