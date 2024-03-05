Paris Fashion Week Review: McQueen; Valentine; Balenciaga

From left to right: Valentino, McQueen and Balenciaga

The Parisian fashion shows woke fashion from its slumber. Even the humorless hammer of Anthony Vaccarello's half-naked dresses for Saint Laurent earlier this week caused a sensation by their sheer number, not to mention a pretty photo. But three shows this weekend, Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli, Balenciaga's Demna and newcomer Sen McGirr at Alexander McQueen felt engaged in a more urgent fight: defining what is young and modern.

After pouring lots of color into his January couture collection, Piccioli made a pitch for dead black, even evoking the prince of darkness, mid-19th century poet Charles Baudelaire, in his show notes. On a shiny black podium specially placed in an 18th century mansion, under a high gold-leaf ceiling, Piccioli debuted 63 looks in black, each including a minidress with plump satin rose-shaped cuffs; a mid-calf flared dress with a sheer top; straight wool coats adorned with lace or dripping with feather-shaped embroidery; a mermaid dress cut to the navel, a variation of a soberly elegant uniform.

To complete the trance, the models were all carefully coiffed, and some looked like they had eaten blackberries; their lips were a deep shade of purple. But while the clothes will almost certainly be a hit with customers, because they are so flattering and indulgent in tone and lines, and perfect proportions, it was ultimately a kind of static elegance. Baudelaire hated the progress of his time, perhaps with good reason. But Piccioli also does it in a fun way.

Before the Balenciaga show began, in a specially constructed box-shaped tent near Les Invalides, with high concrete walls, a bright blue sky appeared through the opaque ceiling, with rays of sunlight on the walls. But it was an illusion. Demna even controlled the weather, which was mostly humid and cloudy. Within minutes, the walls and the track, all the digital screens were alive with tranquil scenes of mountains, glaciers and forests before being disrupted by cityscapes and a nervous montage of people in front of their own screens and finally, towards the end of the show, a complete digital display. snow.

I worry about Demna sometimes. He looks so agitated. Is he happy at Balenciaga? He has done a lot in the last five years to overturn conventional wisdom about fashion, starting with the so-called parliamentary fashion show which brilliantly challenged the dressing of power; the surprise and rare stupidity of the red carpet show and the The Simpsons collaboration and the reopening of Balenciaga couture, which saw the remarkable fusion of his style and that of Cristbal Balenciaga.

But then I realize that when he talks about changing direction, it's me who doesn't want to accept the change. The problem with Demna is that he questions everything. He said a few days before the show: I feel like fashion should be avant-garde. Otherwise it's just a scam. And I don't want to do fraudulent fashion. Having done many direct interpretations of Balenciaga's famous architecture and volumes, he could easily do more, he said, but it would be too lazy and boring. He's even considering doing shows that mix ready-to-wear and haute couture, partly because he finds separate couture shows, in July and January, seem old-fashioned. He has a point.

This time, the mission was to consider good taste and trashy taste, a well-trodden path in fashion. But, as the list of concepts featured on the show listed more than a dozen each for clothing and accessories, it was a brutal assault on the high and low, with some fun, never-before-seen takes. Demna recently took on the formality of Balenciagas but with a touch of irony, and he did it again with a glittery sheath in a fuzzy leopard pattern and another in shimmering aqua, with pronounced hip pads to disrupt the sleek lines .

Everyone wears faux fur coats, but Demna and the Balenciaga team wash theirs, including a dirty white one, until they're as soft as an old bath mat. Then they are cut for a more messy texture. They don't look like anyone else. Many designers also present suits in lightweight fabrics, for a more drapey, flowing look. But, once again, Demna goes further. They appear almost liquefied on the body, much like the super baggy jeans and cargo jeans that remain popular with young people.

In a less obvious way than the sequined dresses, Demna took inspiration from other original Balenciaga designs, like tops made from denim with the crisscrossed legs forming the front of the top and the upper portion of the pants , the back. The iconic Balenciaga bubble dress gave birth to new styles simply made from three or four mismatched T-shirts placed horizontally and sewn together. One of the best looks from this jam-packed collection was a cotton shirtdress made with two black shirts, one wrapped at the waist and hips, over a navy cotton skirt.

The silhouette was a decidedly modern take on Balenciaga, and the casual technique was pure Demna. As he said about the result, I like it when it's nothing and everything.

This should be the statement of every young designer. And, in a way, I think that's what McGirr meant with his first collection for McQueen, which he joined just three months ago. (The brand has apparently dropped Alexander, as other brands have done with the founder's name.) McGirr, a Dubliner, who previously worked at JW Anderson and Dries Van Noten, is struggling to keep up with not only McQueen but also Sarah Burton, who spent 26 years at the house and became creative director after his death in 2010. But many, many people are also emotionally invested in McQueen's legacy, as McGirr must also realize.

It was clear from the start that McGirr wanted to root his story in London's East End, where McQueen grew up and performed some of his first shows in the 1990s. He also wanted to tap into some of McQueen's original sexuality, when his clothes seemed less constructed and the fabrics and details less precious, mainly because he had relatively little money. This ambition is admirable. This fits with Demna and some other designers' view of luxury, that it becomes a rut where creativity can die.

McGirr opened with a long black draped laminated jersey dress, the model's hands tucked into an opening in the front, as if touching her skin. It was followed by pointed-shouldered belted coats in black or brown leather with fedoras and matching jeans tied with denim ties at the ankles, over pointed Oxford shoes, and later slim, flowing pantsuits, including one in white carried by a man. also wearing a common henley undershirt. Behind him in the line, glaring and slicked back, was a man dressed in a dull navy cotton overcoat, trimmed extravagantly with cheap brown fur. It looked like a gang funeral. Or a bunch of cool kids from London.

To me, these looks were promising and their glamor made me smile. Two equally strong pieces were a sleeveless top and a shift dress embroidered to look like broken glass. Many styles weren't up to snuff, like bulky molded dresses meant to evoke a McQueen silhouette, in automotive paint finishes. And although McGirr said he wanted to capture the essence of McQueen's early work, when clothes were simple but slightly twisted, critics of this period have almost always noted McQueen's incredible attention to cut and details. McGirr's stitching, in particular, needed more care. Here's something else: As scruffy as a Demna look could be, like the faux fur coats, it seemed resolved. This feeling was not as clear in some of McGirr's ideas.

I also think that certain aspects of the show's production did not serve its debut well. The track (in a former railway depot) was too long; it did not help establish intimate contact with the audience. And the large polystyrene tubes in the seats, meant to suggest straw bales, were sticky and unsightly. When a designer takes on a two-story home, you expect every detail to be carefully considered.

But overall it was a good start. McGirr has only been with the brand for a short time and he has yet to look through the archives. The general reaction of the inhabitants of Paris shows that this subject is hot was horrified. But isn’t that generally the case in haute couture? Consider the response of the French elite to the early collections of John Galliano for Dior, or Martin Margielas for Hermès, or Demnas for Balenciaga. In each case, public opinion gradually changed. Additionally, many designers take several years to find the voice they actually want to use.