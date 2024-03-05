The cost of integration: fast fashion phenomenon and overconsumption at university

Sometimes shopping for used clothing at ASU can feel like a competitive sport, especially to the uninitiated. Imagine: The double doors of the Buffalo Exchange on University Drive slam behind you for the first time, and with them, a thrilling terror sets in like a second heartbeat. When you walk through those doors, you have to leave with an outfit that impresses the nearly 80,000 other students on campus and that will somehow summon the people who will become your forever friends.

You then remember that the hordes of other shoppers in the store are just as desperate to fit in as you are. It's a race to see who can find their clique the fastest, and no one wants to be left behind. Better start hitting the racks.

Thanks to social media, fashion trends have spread across the Internet like wildfire. But because these trends disappear as quickly as they appear in fashion, many cash-strapped students try to opt for the cheapest clothes possible. Often, this means scouring thrift stores.

But second-hand shopping isn't what it used to be: Many fashion retailers like Buffalo Exchange, which promises to sell “vintage pieces and one-of-a-kind finds” on his websiteare full of low-quality clothing that cheaply replicates online fashion trends.

Although style lovers on a budget may find these clothes practical, their consumption fuels the fast fashion industry, which is one of the largest contributors to the world's climate crisis.

Despite the The UN warning While climate change is “the greatest threat to humanity's health,” fueling many students' anxiety about impending climate catastrophe, it may seem contradictory that overconsumption, or the practice of purchasing a quantity unnecessary products, stifles campus culture, as evidenced by the Buying back the Stanley Cup on TikTok and shopping trips full of Shein.

The fast lane

While the roots of fast fashion date back to the dawn of manufacturing during the Industrial Revolution, today's fashion has become increasingly fast-paced. Now the modern fast fashion industry produces billions of garments a year at breakneck speed thanks to a business model that often uses cheap, low-quality materials and materials. reproduces existing trends, rather than featuring unique designs.

“There are so many fast fashion brands, like Shein, Forever 21, H&M,” said Olivia Madrid, a fashion design student currently on a gap year. “If there’s something new every week or every day, it’s easy to catch fast fashion.”

In this industry, companies are still able to make a profit by selling cheaper clothing by producing mass quantities of low-quality items, rather than producing fewer durable pieces.

“With new trends … happening every day, retail stores will produce massive quantities of clothing, resulting in overconsumption,” Madrid said. “It's very bad for the environment because everything ends up in landfills. All this waste takes up space and a huge amount of resources to produce so much.”

The third polluting industry in the world, fashion emits 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon per year, which represents 10% of annual greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Textile production also releases 92 million tonnes of waste into landfills each year, of which only 12% is recycled and reused.

“It’s so easy to overconsume”

For those who want to fit in but are on a budget, fast fashion can seem like a blessing.

“Fast fashion trends are inexpensive, which allows students to follow trends while staying on budget,” said Elyse Rivera, a fashion design major. “They are also relatively casual and easy to wear, which is ideal for students with busy schedules and active lifestyles.”

These inexpensive clothing items have found their way into many areas of student life at ASU. Whether it's joining a group that often requires its members to dress in a certain style, like Greek life organizations, or putting together a last-minute costume for themed events, fast fashion promises students that they will never be left looking through their cupboards, lost on what to do. to carry.

Cassandra Kellar, a junior studying healthy living and fitness science, is no stranger to the overconsumption of fast fashion, both from herself and her peers. As an avid music festival attendee, Kellar has relied on Shein and other fast fashion brands or online retailers, like Amazon, to whip up affordable yet trendy outfits for shows.

“We actually only wear outfits once, so it's so easy to overconsume,” she wrote in an emailed statement.

Aside from the festival scene, overconsumption has also found its way into her life as a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority. Themed celebrations of Greek life, such as parties and Bid Day, the last day of a sorority's recruitment period during which invitations to join the organization are distributed, tend to overuse resources, according to Kellar.

Bid Day shirts, which are distributed to each member of a sorority during the event each semester, cannot be reused for future bid days because they often align with a certain theme and include a year specific, Kellar said. Additionally, these clothes are often made with inexpensive materials and are often purchased in bulk.

“It's not just about bid jerseys or sorority or fraternity parties, it's very common for ASU parties, a very important part of our lives at ASU, to have themes,” Madrid said. “You see a post (ad) for a party on Snapchat, and you have to create a Western-themed outfit in four days.”

Madrid was no stranger to fast fashion in order to fit in with the crowd as she roamed the university's party scene.

“I’m guilty too,” Madrid said. “I was trying so hard to fit in my freshman year. … I would go to parties and try to be themed or fashionable, and I would shop on Amazon all the time.”

What happens next?

The typical life cycle of a fast fashion statement piece begins with a click. But once it's all said and done and lived out its lifespan on the shelves of a college dorm room closet, all those cow-print puffer jackets and flared jeans have to end up somewhere. For many fast fashion pieces, that final resting place is the bargain bin of a second-hand clothing store.

“You go to Buffalo Exchange, and all these mesh shirts with angels from 2020 are everywhere when there were high-quality finds,” Madrid said. “It makes me want to vomit.”

The country's culture of overconsumption has pushed fast fashion pieces to flood thrift stores across the country, which can strain small stores that lack employees, time and space to sort through the influx of clothes, according to The New York Times.

This phenomenon has also impacted the shopping habits of many longtime thrifters, like second-year psychology student Abbey Raye Richmond. As someone with an alternative fashion style, Richmond has long relied on thrift shopping as a surefire way to find sustainable pieces that fit her unique tastes. However, she said it is now almost impossible to go shopping for second-hand clothes without coming across fast fashion pieces that mimic fashions of the past.

“I still have friends who buy huge amounts of Shein to try to look alternative, and it only lasts a few months,” Richmond said. “I just wonder how long it will be before I find it at a Goodwill somewhere.”

Fashion forward

While the culture of overconsumption and fast fashion may have found a home at ASU, many students and faculty also strive to promote sustainable shopping on a budget and reduce waste when shopping. purchase of clothes.

Elena Marshall may be the director of sustainability at Arizona State University's Fashion Collective, a club dedicated to the business of fashion, but even she's been a victim of shopping at fast fashion stores. This sophomore studying fashion was not aware of sustainable fashion practices before researching the topic. So she unknowingly bought clothes from fast fashion brands.

“As I learned more about it, I slowly stopped shopping at those stores and (started) shopping at thrift stores and saving my money to buy larger pieces. brands from sustainable brands,” Marshall said. “Choosing to shop sustainably had a significant impact on my style. Instead of buying trendy clothes that would only be relevant for the following week, I chose clothes that were more timeless and better complemented my style .”

At Fashion Collective, Marshall welcomes workshops which discuss sustainability issues in the fashion industry and why impulsively buying clothes before researching brands can be harmful to the environment.

While the urge to hit “Add to Cart” may seem irresistible, Marshall aims to teach students that it’s not always the most sustainable option.

Ultimately, she hopes to emphasize that sustainable shopping can also be a celebration of individuality. Rather than resorting to trends forced on them by big companies, shoppers can hone their own personal style by avoiding fast fashion brands, while being more sustainable, Marshall said.

“Admitting your flaws and moving away from fast fashion is a big step in the right direction in discovering who you are,” Madrid said. “People don’t just follow trends and have staple pieces, it’s what shows the world who you are.”

