A Stylish Upgrade for Your Wardrobe: Top 10 Women's Dresses by Biba Under $1,500

Looking to upgrade your wardrobe this season? We have the perfect collection of Biba dresses for you. These stylish and affordable dresses are sure to spruce up your collection.

We have compiled a list of some of the best Biba dresses for women under 1500. Choose from the best contemporary women's dresses, including pretty ethnic and classic cotton dresses. Read the article below to choose your new OOTD!

List of 10 Best Biba Dresses for Women Under 1500

1. BIBA Women's Rayon Layered & Tiered Below Knee Fusion Wear



The first entry on the list is the new generation knee length dress from Biba. It features a sleeved design with a round neck.

The main material is rayon and the dress has a beautiful floral pattern. This dress can be worn in different ways and goes well with jeans or pajamas.

Features:

Material Rayon Handle type sleeve Neck type Round Style Layered and Tiered

2. BIBA Collar Printed Shirt Dress for Women



This is a multi-colored dress with pretty Biba patterns. This is a long dress with a printed pattern and features an A-line style.

The material of the dress is a blend and the sleeves are long. This is a very pretty maxi style dress for a casual outfit.

Features:

Material Blend Handle type sleeve Neck type Necklace Style A line

3. BIBA Women's Turquoise Cotton Hand Block Print Unstitched Suit Set



The next product is a fashionable seamless costume set. This costume set features a beautiful handmade block pattern on the costume and a complementary striped bottom. The dupatta also features a hand printed pattern.

This is a cotton calf length suit with a round neck. It has long sleeves and the turquoise color is ideal for a casual daytime outfit.

Features:

Material Cotton Handle type sleeve Neck type Round collar Style RTSFA0502I

4. BIBA Women's Regular Cotton Dress



This classic cotton dress is a stylish addition to your wardrobe. It is a long dress with a round neck and three-quarter sleeves.

This beautiful dress comes in a deep wine color and is made from 100% cotton fabric, ensuring comfort and breathability. To maintain its quality, it should be hand washed only. Designed with a fit and flare silhouette, it offers a flattering fit for different body shapes.

Features:

Material Cotton Handle type sleeve Neck type Round collar Style Fit and flare

5. BIBA Women’s Regular Rayon Kurta



This is another regular kurta for women in a similar style and color to the last entry in the list. The garment of the dress is crafted from rayon fabric, providing a luxurious feel and drape.

It features full sleeves and falls to the ankle, providing both style and coverage. The crew neck design adds a classic touch, while the solid pattern and regular style make it versatile for various occasions.

Features:

Material Rayon Handle type Full sleeve Neck type Round collar Style Regular

6. BIBA Women's Pleated Cotton Long Dress



This is a long dress from Biba with a more ethnic design compared to other dresses on the list. In this price range, it is one of the best ethnic dresses for women.

Made from cotton, this dress is comfortable and breathable, perfect for casual occasions. With a maxi length, it offers an elegant and relaxed look. The 3/4 sleeves add a touch of sophistication, while the solid pattern and pleated style enhance its versatility, making it suitable for a variety of outfits.

Features:

Material Cotton Handle type 3/4 sleeve Neck type Round collar Style Pleated

7. BIBA Women’s Cotton A-Line Mini Dress



This next dress from Biba features a cheerful lemon color, making it a vibrant addition to any casual wardrobe.

Designed in a trapeze style with a mini length, it offers both comfort and style. It features long sleeves and floral designs to add a touch of charm and versatility. It is suitable for various occasions and is one of the best dresses under $1500.

Features:

Material Cotton Handle type Long sleeve Neck type Necklace Style A line

8. BIBA Women's Cotton A-Line Dress



This stylish and fashionable dress is perfect for evening wear and even casual wear, making it a versatile piece of clothing.

It features a beautiful pattern and a charming turquoise color that is very suitable for daytime. It has sleeves and a collar and the overall style of this cotton dress makes it one of the best contemporary dresses.

Features:

Material Cotton Handle type 3/4 sleeve Neck type Necklace Style A line

9. BIBA Women’s Round Neck Floral Print Kurta



This is yet another summer dress from Biba with a lovely look. It features a serene off-white color, perfect for ceremonies.

Made entirely of 100% cotton, it ensures both comfort and breathability during summers. With a knee length and bubble hem, it exudes elegance and style. The 3/4 sleeves and floral pattern add a touch of sophistication, making it a versatile choice for various events.

Features:

Material Cotton Handle type 3/4 sleeve Neck type Round collar Style Bubble hem

10. BIBA Women's Cotton Dress



This cotton dress from Biba exudes elegance with its flowing style and beautiful color. This is a sleeveless dress with a round neck and calf length.

The cream color and patterns complement each other so well that it is a highly recommended choice among pretty dresses for women. It is made of breathable cotton so it can be worn all day. This is a great dress for all occasions.

Features:

Material Cotton Handle type 3/4 sleeve Neck type Round collar Style Bubble hem

FAQs about Biba dresses for women

T1. What brand is Biba?

Rep. Biba is an Indian fashion brand founded by Meena Bindra in 1988. It is a well-known brand in the Indian clothing industry.

Q2. Are Biba dresses good?

Rep. Biba is one of the most popular dress manufacturing brands for women and girls in India. It produces good quality clothing at affordable prices.

Q3. Does Biba make children's clothing?

Rep. Yes, Biba also makes children's clothing in addition to making adult women's clothing.