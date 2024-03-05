Fashion
A Stylish Upgrade for Your Wardrobe: Top 10 Women's Dresses by Biba Under $1,500
We have compiled a list of some of the best Biba dresses for women under 1500. Choose from the best contemporary women's dresses, including pretty ethnic and classic cotton dresses. Read the article below to choose your new OOTD!
List of 10 Best Biba Dresses for Women Under 1500
List of 10 Best Biba Dresses for Women Under 1500
1. BIBA Women's Rayon Layered & Tiered Below Knee Fusion Wear
The first entry on the list is the new generation knee length dress from Biba. It features a sleeved design with a round neck.
The main material is rayon and the dress has a beautiful floral pattern. This dress can be worn in different ways and goes well with jeans or pajamas.
Features:
Buy BIBA Women's Rayon Layered and Tiered Below Knee Fusion Wear
2. BIBA Collar Printed Shirt Dress for Women
This is a multi-colored dress with pretty Biba patterns. This is a long dress with a printed pattern and features an A-line style.
The material of the dress is a blend and the sleeves are long. This is a very pretty maxi style dress for a casual outfit.
Features:
Buy BIBA Women's Printed Collared Shirt Dress
3. BIBA Women's Turquoise Cotton Hand Block Print Unstitched Suit Set
The next product is a fashionable seamless costume set. This costume set features a beautiful handmade block pattern on the costume and a complementary striped bottom. The dupatta also features a hand printed pattern.
This is a cotton calf length suit with a round neck. It has long sleeves and the turquoise color is ideal for a casual daytime outfit.
Features:
Buy BIBA Turquoise Cotton Unstitched Suit Set for Women Hand Printed
4. BIBA Women's Regular Cotton Dress
This classic cotton dress is a stylish addition to your wardrobe. It is a long dress with a round neck and three-quarter sleeves.
This beautiful dress comes in a deep wine color and is made from 100% cotton fabric, ensuring comfort and breathability. To maintain its quality, it should be hand washed only. Designed with a fit and flare silhouette, it offers a flattering fit for different body shapes.
Features:
Buy BIBA Women's Regular Cotton Dress
5. BIBA Women’s Regular Rayon Kurta
This is another regular kurta for women in a similar style and color to the last entry in the list. The garment of the dress is crafted from rayon fabric, providing a luxurious feel and drape.
It features full sleeves and falls to the ankle, providing both style and coverage. The crew neck design adds a classic touch, while the solid pattern and regular style make it versatile for various occasions.
Features:
Buy BIBA Regular Rayon Kurta for Women
6. BIBA Women's Pleated Cotton Long Dress
This is a long dress from Biba with a more ethnic design compared to other dresses on the list. In this price range, it is one of the best ethnic dresses for women.
Made from cotton, this dress is comfortable and breathable, perfect for casual occasions. With a maxi length, it offers an elegant and relaxed look. The 3/4 sleeves add a touch of sophistication, while the solid pattern and pleated style enhance its versatility, making it suitable for a variety of outfits.
Features:
Buy BIBA Women's Long Pleated Cotton Dress
7. BIBA Women’s Cotton A-Line Mini Dress
This next dress from Biba features a cheerful lemon color, making it a vibrant addition to any casual wardrobe.
Designed in a trapeze style with a mini length, it offers both comfort and style. It features long sleeves and floral designs to add a touch of charm and versatility. It is suitable for various occasions and is one of the best dresses under $1500.
Features:
Buy BIBA Women's Cotton A-Line Mini Dress
8. BIBA Women's Cotton A-Line Dress
This stylish and fashionable dress is perfect for evening wear and even casual wear, making it a versatile piece of clothing.
It features a beautiful pattern and a charming turquoise color that is very suitable for daytime. It has sleeves and a collar and the overall style of this cotton dress makes it one of the best contemporary dresses.
Features:
Buy BIBA Women's Cotton A-Line Dress
9. BIBA Women’s Round Neck Floral Print Kurta
This is yet another summer dress from Biba with a lovely look. It features a serene off-white color, perfect for ceremonies.
Made entirely of 100% cotton, it ensures both comfort and breathability during summers. With a knee length and bubble hem, it exudes elegance and style. The 3/4 sleeves and floral pattern add a touch of sophistication, making it a versatile choice for various events.
Features:
Buy BIBA Round Neck Floral Print Kurta for Women
10. BIBA Women's Cotton Dress
This cotton dress from Biba exudes elegance with its flowing style and beautiful color. This is a sleeveless dress with a round neck and calf length.
The cream color and patterns complement each other so well that it is a highly recommended choice among pretty dresses for women. It is made of breathable cotton so it can be worn all day. This is a great dress for all occasions.
Features:
FAQs about Biba dresses for women
T1. What brand is Biba?
Rep. Biba is an Indian fashion brand founded by Meena Bindra in 1988. It is a well-known brand in the Indian clothing industry.
Q2. Are Biba dresses good?
Rep. Biba is one of the most popular dress manufacturing brands for women and girls in India. It produces good quality clothing at affordable prices.
Q3. Does Biba make children's clothing?
Rep. Yes, Biba also makes children's clothing in addition to making adult women's clothing.
Disclaimer: The content above is non-editorial and produced by a third party advertiser. Times Internet Limited/Economic Times does not guarantee or endorse the content or its authenticity. The prices of the products mentioned in the article are subject to change, in particular depending on the offers offered by Amazon.
