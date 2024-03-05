Jisoo, Felix and more K-pop idols at Paris Fashion Week 2024





Social media trends have a deep affinity for K-pop idols, especially when they take over the global stage at their best. Once again, these global stars have raised the bar as strong representatives of their origins and their art. Paris Fashion Week 2024 began on February 26 and will end in style on March 5. So far, every K-pop artist at the Paris showcase has earned Internet trends. Moreover, their interactions with Hollywood stars and other A-list guests only added spice to their professional getaway. Jisoo was present at the Dior show on February 27, while Momo came to support Miu Miu on March 4. Félix is ​​expected to represent Louis Vuitton on the closing day of Paris Fashion Week 2024, March 5. (Instagram) Dior ambassador Jisoo of Blackpink was among the first A-listers to leave the Parisian air dazed. Subsequently, her groupmate Ros attended YSL's womenswear presentation on February 27. Here are the other K-pop stars present at PFW 24: Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. K-pop idols at Paris Fashion Week 2024: Jisoo from Blackpink Date: February 27 Fashion show: Dior AW 2024 (Fall-Winter 2024-2025) Ros from Blackpink Date: February 27 Fashion show: YSL Women Winter 24 Read also : Monsta X and IVE undergo Elon Musk's SpaceX makeover; Agency responds to hack Seventeen year old Mingyu Date: February 27 Fashion show: Dior AW24 (Fall-Winter 2024-2025) Itzy members: Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeyeong and Yuna (Lia was absent due to health reasons) Date: February 28 Fashion show: Courrèges FW24 fall-winter 2024/2025 Seventeen year old dino Date: February 29 Show: Off-White FW24 Giselle d'Aespa Date: March 1 Show: Loewe FW24 Seungmin from Stray Kids Date: March 1 Show: Made its Paris Fashion Week debut during the Loewe Fall/Winter 2024 women's show Although he wasn't in attendance at PFW24, Seungmin's group member Hyunjin also became the talk of the town when he attended his first-ever Milan Fashion Week as a Versace ambassador . Additionally, he stole the spotlight and social media trends with snaps of himself sitting next to Anne Hathaway. Momo twice Date: March 4 Fashion show: Miu Miu FW24 – Fall/winter 2024 Felix of the Stray Children Date: Participation scheduled for the last day, March 5 Show: Louis Vuitton Jennie from Blackpink Date: Participation scheduled for March 5. Show: Chanel

