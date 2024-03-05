Mâcon church collects and donates prom dresses to students





You can spend anywhere from $200 to $2,000 or more on a prom, but one Macon church is trying to help reduce costs for families in need.

MACON, Georgia. Attention students! It's almost time to break out your dancing shoes and buy your tickets because prom is just around the corner. It can be quite expensive, but one church in Macon is trying to help keep the costs down. From dresses and tuxedos to bodices and buttonholes, many stores say you can spend anywhere from $200 to $2,000 or more. Members of Union Baptist Church took on the task of helping these students have an unforgettable evening. They collect new and gently used prom dresses to donate to low-income students. Cheryl Richardson is a member of Union Baptist Church and founder of the Prom Dress Campaign. “It’s always good to give rather than receive and we serve God by serving others,” Richardson said. Richardson says her daughter received a dress for prom, and that's when she knew she wanted to give back in the same way. This reminds him of his mission in life and in the Church. “It’s all about our young people in the community,” Richardson said. “There's so much going on in the community and I'm excited to make a young lady happy. It's a big deal.” Kalia Gosha is a junior at South West High School. “Prom is like an event that you prepare for your whole life,” Gosha said. Gosha said this year's prom theme was Arabian Nights and she prepared a lot for it. She said her most to spend on prom this year was $1,200. So she was happy when her advisor told her about the dress gift. “It’s a great opportunity, and it’s really good that they’re doing this,” Gosha said. “There are girls like me who are low income and can't afford to do everything they want, but this gives them a chance to live their dreams.” Now, Gosha said she can't wait to attend the pageant and plan her magical evening. “I just want to have my last night, a big party with my friends, my teachers, my principal and all the beautiful decorations, it's going to be a very big event and I can't wait.” There will be giveaways for free limo rides, shopping sprees and more. The prom dress drawing will take place on March 16 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Union Baptist Church.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.13wmaz.com/article/news/local/macon-church-collecting-donating-prom-dresses/93-04c2b54d-9147-4828-bbc1-de50f265e7b5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos