At Paris Fashion Week, Kate Moss has a lookalike





Photo: ARNEL DELA GENTE / WWW.PRIMEEXPOSUREIMAGE.COM/Courtesy of Marine Serre Kate Moss accompanied Marine Serre this morning to Paris, didn't she? Countless posts have emerged claiming that the '90s model, who only comes out of retirement when she's alongside her daughter, Lila Moss, for events like Vogue This is exactly what global or collaborative shows like Fendace were doing in 2021. It seemed a bit odd given that Marine Serre is a relatively small brand and Moss has never worn its clothes or walked in its shows. Psych! The model who walked the runway today at Marine Serre wasn't Kate Moss, it was Denise Ohnona, who calls herself the world's #1 Kate Moss lookalike. Ohnona's tousled blonde hair and dark roots, bold black eyeliner, and chiseled jawline are just a few of her features that make her look Exactly like Moss. Even his Instagram account is @iamnotkatemoss. This is not the first time a duplicate has been used. Dalton Dubois, who people call Bella Hadid's doppelganger, has walked Diesel and Burberry. But unlike this case, Dubois is someone who simply looks like Hadid and doesn't make her entire personality around her lookalike. Ohnona, on the other hand, looks so identical to Moss that publications were reporting Moss taking part in the show, and Ohnona is capitalizing on the resemblance. Kate Moss, 50, shows off her timeless beauty as she storms the catwalk, the Daily Mail wrote in a now-deleted story that's still on Ohnonas' Instagram story highlights. Marine Serre's look was very Moss coded: an oversized, buttoned leather jacket and matching boots, which seemed intentional. In fact, this isn't Ohnona's first cosplay as Moss, being her doppelganger seems to be her trademark. Several videos on her Instagram feed feature her replicate past campaigns Moss participated in what she calls Repli-Kate. The link in her Instagram bio is also a similar UK agency website with a list of models who are lookalikes of models, celebrities and personalities. The site includes Audrey Hepburn, Courteney Cox, Kelly Rowland and even Barbie lookalikes. Maybe Marine Serre wanted to book Moss but wasn't available and so used this agency, or maybe the label just didn't have the budget, despite booking the model Winnie Harlow for the fashion show. So why not just pay for the real thing, aka Mrs. Moss? This seems like a publicity stunt, but hey, to each Moss his own. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

