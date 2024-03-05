Anglomania continues at Paris Fashion Week

By Alice Pfeiffer, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Unharmed by PETA protesters who disrupted his showVictoria Beckham closed the fifth day of Paris Fashion Week on Friday evening at the sumptuous Salomon de Rothschild hotel.

Her appearance in front of a front row filled with her family, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, Anna Wintour and former French Vogue editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld on crutches, despite having injured her foot a few weeks earlier early while she was training, was just the latest show for a British designer. in Paris. THE The destination turns out to be a sort of second home for fashion from across the Channel.

At Carven, Louise Trotter, former creative director of Lacoste, presented its first collection for the French heritage house. Sen McGirr, of Irish origin and trained at Central-Saint Martins, made his debut for Alexander McQueen, succeeding Sarah Burton. And London-based Ibrahim Kamara, editor-in-chief of Dazed & Confused magazine, also showcased his designs as Off-White boss after a break from founder Virgil Abloh dies.

At Nina Ricci, Anglo-American designer Harris Reed, who had presented his personal line in London earlier in the season, presented a collection combining an artistic approach with the classic way of doing things in Paris, he said. told CNN, adding that he hoped to push the boundaries () on inclusive bodies and sexualities. I was never someone who just wanted to make beautiful clothes.

Paris Fashion Week has always brought together designers from around the world, offering a creative vision of French chic from an outsider's perspective, from German designer Karl Lagerfeld to Japanese designers including Yohji Yamamoto.

But perhaps its most historic cultural dialogue is that with Great Britain. In the 19th century, English fashion designer Charles Worth chose Paris to establish his approach to luxury and the custom clothing system that defines fashion as we know it today, earning him the nickname the father of haute couture.

Nearly a century later, in the 1990s, a long list of British designers brought a subversive touch to the Paris fashion scene: Stella McCartney was named creative director of Chlo in 1997, succeeding Lagerfeld; John Galliano headed Dior from 1996 to 2011, the same year Alexander McQueen took over as CEO of Givenchy; while Phoebe Philo was appointed creative director of Chlo in 2001. A few years later, Kim Jones joined Louis Vuitton in 2011 and Dior Men in 2018. (British fashion houses including Vivienne Westwood and Paul Smith also set up in Paris in different stages of their career. .)

Today, in a post-Brexit and post-Covid world, maintaining this creative dialogue has become more difficult. Financing and exporting has become more complex due to revised import regulations, and working with dealers and workshops across Europe is also more difficult, as Serge Carreira of the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion.

London is a scene of revelations, where one lays down one's creative roots, while Paris is a destination once the brand is established, to reach a more global audience, Carreira told CNN. This dynamic is not new, but Paris, as the next step in a British designer's career, could feel like a more amplified movement.

Yet if the number of shows held in London continues to decline, and if the opposite continues to happen during Paris Fashion Week (the latter edition presented more than 100 shows during a vast nine-day event ), London could end up fueling the cultural dialogue on fashion around the world. different ways.

Like Melody Thomas, professor of fashion criticism at Parsons Paris and author of Fashion is Politics (JP: Is the book entry necessary? There is no context on what it is about or why it is relevant to his expertise here) told CNN, another form of avant-garde is emerging, with off-calendar British brands such as Corteiz, perhaps pointing to a generation that doesn't want to dream of big shows, but prefers launches creative projects, collaborations and capsules. Questioning the fashion system as a whole. .

Some would also say it was about time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.