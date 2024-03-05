Lila Moss wears a blue mop dress at Paris Fashion Week





Who said mops can't be fashionable? Lila Moss walked the Stella McCartney runway on Monday, March 4, in a bright blue mini dress adorned with mop-shaped buckle details. The 21-year-old model teamed the unique number with a pair of white closed-toe pumps. She wore her hair tucked into the dress and sported minimal makeup. Notably, Lila's arms remained hidden as she strutted down the runway, leaving We assume that the dress had no armholes. Lila, who is the daughter of the one and only Kate Moss, has been booked and busy this show season. Prior to her appearance on the Stella McCartney show, she also walked for Vivienne West on Saturday, March 2, where she wore a long-sleeve hooded blue dress with brown platform boots and oversized white and gold earrings. Related: Check out Kate Moss' best fashion looks of all time

Kate Moss is an OG style queen. And while the catwalk queen is known for her pretty iconic runway appearances, she's also become an IRL style star with her cool-girl vibe. From constantly proving that leopard print should be treated as a neutral to making wellies a non-negotiable part of the music festival uniform, the British beauty […] She also attended numerous Paris Fashion Week events, including a dinner hosted by Frame on Sunday, March 3, where she wore a sleek black leather trench coat with belt, wide-leg pants, and a black handbag assorted. In December 2023, Lila and Kate, 50, graced the cover of British Vogue. In this issue, the mother-daughter duo wrote heartfelt notes about each other. THANKS! You have successfully registered. “She's left the nest now and found her own place in downtown New York, but she's still so young in my mind,” Kate said of Lila. “Seeing her establish her modeling career takes me back to the 90s when I was just starting out, but I know things will be different for her. She understands that she can say no, for one thing, which I never did, and she has the right people around her – I'm assured of that. Related: Heidi, Naomi and other '90s models slayed on the catwalk: photos then and now

Ah, the 90s! This iconic decade takes us back to bold lip liner, thick hair, pencil-thin eyebrows, and endless amounts of lip gloss. But it also reminds us of some of fashion's greatest moments, especially because that's when the term “supermodel” was born. Before Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, there was […] As for how Lila thinks she's different from her model mother? “She’s more carefree where I’m more organized,” Lila said. British Vogue. “She is intuitive, I am disciplined. I know what I'm doing on a Wednesday afternoon a month from now, while she has a more…lax approach to timekeeping. It's a good balance. Even now that I'm based in New York, we still use FaceTime every day.

