Kate Moss' Model Double Confuses Fans at Marine Serre Show at Paris Fashion Week





Will the real Kate Moss please stand up? Fashion fans did a double take on Monday at the Marine Serre show during Paris Fashion Week, as model Denise Ohnana was mistaken for the legendary catwalker. The 43-year-old Brit walked in Marine Serre's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 women's show, and with her dirty blonde hair, chiseled cheekbones and slim figure, she could certainly have fooled many into thinking she was Moss, 50 years. Marine Serre used a Kate Moss lookalike in place of the real model during her show on Monday. Getty Images Denise Ohnona works as a Kate Moss lookalike. AFP via Getty Images She fooled many people into believing that Kate Moss was on the show. Getty Images The current Kate Moss was not present at Monday's show. Mike Marsland/WireImage Ohnona who is actually a professional impersonator and describes herself as “the world's N1 Kate Moss lookalike” on her Instagram biographywith even handle @iamnotkatemoss walked confidently in a black embossed leather jacket and matching pants, wearing an oversized white button-down shirt underneath. She even wore thick black eyeliner very similar to Kate's, styling her hair in a loose, tousled look. While the show featured the lookalike model, other big names on the catwalk included Winnie Harlow. Kate Moss was photographed leaving her hotel in Paris last week. KCS Press / MEGA The real Winnie Harlow walked in Monday's parade. AFP via Getty Images Never miss a story Sign up to receive the best stories straight to your inbox. Thanks for recording! The celebrity lookalike documented the experience on her Instagram accountcaptioned his post, “Getting ready for the show @marineserre_official.” In The Reel, she showed off the runway accessories by posing in a black and white look and practicing walking the runway. Several media outlets were fooled into thinking it was the real Kate Moss before news broke that Marine Serre had used a lookalike, with Ohnona sharing the clips on her Instagram story. Broadway actress and PR professional Ah-Niyah Gold couldn't believe it either, Tweeter“So this lady isn’t Kate Moss?” and continuing that it was “absolutely shocking.” The lookalike shared some sneak peeks from the show on Instagram. iamnotkatemoss/Instagram Ohnona resembled Moss in her look. iamnotkatemoss/Instagram For more Page Six style… “They look like twins…” one fan commented, while another joked, “when I saw the video of her walking, I knew lol. the walking was not unstable enough. Vogue also shared a Instagram Reel of the lookalike's appearance on the runway, with one fan writing “She looks more like Kate Moss than Kate Moss.” As for where the real model is, she was spotted in Paris last week with her 21-year-old model daughter Lila Moss, who walked the Stella McCartney runway in a blue Cookie Monster look on Monday. Maybe Kate and Denise can walk the runway together soon.

