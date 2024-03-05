Sydney Sweeneys' SNL Debut Included a Stunning Alex Perry Satin Dress





If you have been for a long time Saturday Night Live passionate, you know that the outfit worn by the host during his opening monologue is one of the most important looks of the evening, a mission that this season's A-list hosts have undeniably understood. First, there was Dakota Johnson, who stunned in a Tom Ford backless jumpsuit to launch its hosting gig on January 27. Then, a week later, Ayo Edebiri shook a peplum corseted set courtesy of Thom Browne. And March 2 SNLFashion muse's latest host, Sydney Sweeney, continued her monologue style streak in a custom satin midi dress from Australian designer, Alex Perry. Before donning a plethora of quirky costumes, Sweeney tapped into his elevated aesthetic to deliver clap-worthy jokes on his films. Anyone but you And Madame Web. The first-time host took center stage at Rockefeller Plazas Studio 8H in the aforementioned white Alex Perry creation, which featured corset stays, a sweetheart neckline and draping. Beneath the ankle-skimming satin number was a pair of ivory pointy pumps that maintained the monochrome pattern of the look. True to form, Sweeney opted for minimal bling and opted only for a timeless tennis necklace and diamond earrings, both from celebrity-loved jeweler, Stephanie Gottlieb (she is behind the 87 pendant necklace that Taylor Swift wore to cheer on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII). NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images And after the curtains closed on her SNL debut, the selections from stellar designers just kept coming. While heading to a star-studded afterparty (possibly with the evening's musical guest, Kacey Musgraves), Sweeney swapped her TV-ready outfit for a head-to-toe all-black Versace outfit , starting with a chic long sleeve mini dress decorated with the Medusa 95 brand emblem of the workshops. THE Euphoria the star completed her post-party outfit with the tags Black Medusa '95 Slingback Pumps And the essential Medusa 95 tote bag. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Sweeneys recent SNL this appearance marked one of the first press events for his upcoming horror film, Immaculateso stay tuned for more of the star's designer looks before the film hits theaters on March 22. In the meantime, get style inspiration from her monologue-ready ensemble with the selection below. (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

