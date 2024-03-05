Her hair was luscious: Elle Macpherson returns to the catwalk at Melbourne Fashion Festival | Australian fashion

Fashion
Elle Macpherson returns to the catwalk at Melbourne Fashion Festival | Australian fashion
OhOn Monday night, Australia's most famous model took to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade, then did it again two hours later. After QR codes were displayed on huge screens alongside the words “shop the runway”, Elle Macpherson, who turns 60 at the end of March, opened the Melbourne Fashion Festival.
Her first outfit was a long brown coat layered over an orange knit and silk terracotta pants from Viktoria & Woods. Later, she wore a pale yellow trench coat with matching pants by Bianca Spender, then closed the show in a floaty black bohemian dress and oversized blazer by Aje.
During the 8:30 p.m. show, the second of the evening, each of his walks was greeted with light applause. The multi-brand shows were the first of a dozen taking place this week in Melbourne and also featured designers Martin Grant, Ngali, Anna Quan and Oroton.
The models' appearance at the Royal Exhibition Building was funded by PayPal, which is sponsoring this year's event. A PayPal representative declined to disclose the cost of returning Macpherson (known as The Body) to the podium.
Asked about the Macphersons' appearance on the catwalk after the show, podcaster and writer Maggie Zhou said: Her hair looked luscious.
Zhou also appreciated the crowd's reaction: I loved how the audience supported her. It felt like a moment of support.
Celebrity participation has become a feature of the Melbourne Fashion Festival, which is a mainstream event selling tickets to shows to see and buy now. Although a third-row ticket to the event costs $139, the festival is largely shunned by industry insiders, who focus on the international fashion calendar where next season's collections are presented to companies and to the press.
The last time Macpherson, who spends most of her time in the UK, was seen on a fashion week runway was for Louis Vuitton in Paris in 2010.
Macpherson's career spans four decades and various professions, including positions as a producer and host of Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model, as well as a range of business ventures including lingerie and of well-being products, and philanthropic work with Unicef.
Winter is the new summer of fashion blockbusters
The most comprehensive exhibition of African fashion ever presented in Australia will open on May 31, NGV International has announced.
From the V&A in London, African Fashion will present nearly 200 works of couture, custom clothing and ready-to-wear, as well as body adornments from more than 50 designers from more than 20 countries. The exhibition examines the role fashion played in the African independence movement and features pieces by Thebe Magugu, Imane Ayissi, Iamisigo, Moshions, Shade Thomas-Fahm and Kofi Ansah. For the Melbourne exhibition, members of Australia's African community are invited to share their own stories and images. by a public appeal.
Another major fashion exhibition will also take place in Australia this winter. Iris van Herpen: sculpting the senses opens at Brisbane's Qagoma on June 29. The exhibition will feature nearly 100 pieces of clothing by the Dutch fashion designer, whose work is architectural, surreal and darkly fantastical. Outfits worn by Beyoncé, Bjrk, Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga and Tilda Swinton will be on display alongside artwork, objects, a model of the Amsterdam designers' studio and a soundscape from the artist Salvator Breed.
Aja Barbers' message for Australians: You need to change your lifestyle
Fast fashion, colonialism and consumption will be under the spotlights of the Sydney Opera House on March 10 when Aja Barber, leading figure in sustainable fashion and author of Consumed, joins journalist Jan Fran for a conversation at the All About Women festival.
Australians are among the most avid consumers of budget fashion in the world. Barber told Guardian Australia that these shopping habits absolutely reflected the country's colonial past. Would we treat fair wages as if it were some sort of debate if it were our friends and family fighting to pay themselves so they could eat? No, we wouldn't, she said.
People need to know that fast fashion is not good for anyone. You think it's good for you because you can afford it, but it's also destroying your planet.
Her advice on how to change overconsumption on an individual level is to think about what's holding up your energy and attention. You need to change your lifestyle. You need to change your social media. You need to unsubscribe, she says. Drowning out the things that push us to spend is very effective in changing our habits.
Richest prize in Australian fashion goes to textile recycler
Late last month, eBay announced startup Dempstah as the winner of its first Circular Fashion Fund, taking home a $100,000 prize by far, the largest in Australian fashion. Dempstah founder Guy Dempster plans to build a micro-textile recycling plant in Tasmania, but when Guardian Australia interviewed him at the awards ceremony he was unable to provide details on the machines that he will purchase to sort and process the fibers. Its pilot program mechanically recycled 500 kg of old clothing into yarn at facilities in China.
The announcement came just days before Renewcell, the world's only commercial-scale textile-to-textile recycler, said it had filed for bankruptcy in Sweden. Recycling textiles at scale is incredibly difficult, and Renewcell's closure casts doubt on the fashion industry's circularity plans.
Two finalists To recycle And The very good bra received $50,000 each through eBay. Rcycl also sends textile waste overseas for processing and recycling, while The Very Good Bra sells a range of plastic-free bras and panties and works with Standards Australia to set the world's first standard for compostable textiles .
The high-end revival of Happy Shoes
Described as summer shoe per Vogue, Mary Jane flats have been spotted on the feet of everyone from Alexa Chung to Zo Kravitz, and have also made a welcome return to street style in Australia.
Semi-square toe shoes are made of fabric, velvet or mesh, with a strap around the foot. Although they're now described as ballet flats, if you remember 1980s Australia you might know them by a different name: happy shoes. The affordable fabric slippers were (and still are) sold in Chinatown malls across the country.
Chanel, Miu Miu, Aeyde and The Row are currently selling their versions of the happy shoes, while Reformation offers five different styles, starting at AU$465 per pair. Whether the newer iterations offer more arch support than the originals remains to be seen.
