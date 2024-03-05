My attention-grabbing mom plans to wear a youthful, prom-like dress to my wedding — and even my groom thinks it's too bridal.

A mother of the bride has been slammed for planning to wear an “eye-catching” dress to her daughter’s wedding.

The bride, thought to be from the United States, went Reddit to share a snap of the outfit her mother plans to wear for her big day, saying her fiancé says “it's so bridal.”

Featuring silver detailing and embroidery, the dress is a peach tulle ball gown with an extremely low neckline and corset style back.

Many commenters were unimpressed with the dress, with some suggesting it was “very look at me”.

Sharing a series of photos from the ensemble, the bride wrote: “Hey everyone, I'm the bride and my mom sent me this dress that she plans to wear to my wedding. My fiancé says it's too bridal, but I'm not sure and want other opinions please.

A mother of the bride has been slammed for planning to wear an “eye-catching” dress (pictured) to her daughter's wedding.

She added: “I've never been to a wedding before so I'm definitely not the best with this sort of thing. THANKS!'

People were shocked by the mum's choice of dress for her daughter's wedding, saying it was 'not appropriate for the occasion' and slammed her for trying to steal the spotlight.

One person said: “This dress looks like mom is trying to prove she still has it.” Very interesting.

Another wrote: “This is too much something. It just doesn't look like a traditional mother of the bride dress. And since you posted it here, I think you're hesitant, and that's what matters. It's very “look at me” at an event that doesn't concern her.

Someone else wrote: “I guess I'm making assumptions, but for me this is too young reading. It looks like it looks like a ball gown.

A fourth agreed, saying: “This looks like an over-the-top Sweet 16 dress.” Or a youthful prom dress. This is not a formal mother of the bride dress.

Meanwhile, someone else said they agreed with the bride's fiancé, saying: “I'm usually laid back about this stuff and say people wear what makes them happy, but I would draw the line on that.

“The label on it even says bridal couture. It's not fair to you and people's attention will be on your mother for all the wrong reasons. I agree with your fiancé. I think you need to talk to him.

The bride thanked everyone for their comments and added: “I agree with you, I think it could definitely be worn as a wedding dress! I wanted to see what others think too, or if I'm just crazy.