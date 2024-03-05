5 of her most beautiful dresses, detailed





Joey Grazaidei has only four wives left: Daisy Kent, Kelsey AndersonRachel Nance and Maria Georgas — on The single person season 28, and it's safe to say that each individual is as good-looking as their competitors. The Pennsylvania native couldn't have had a better group of girls for the highly anticipated hometown dates! Although all four women are stunning, each individual has their own style that varies from the other contestants. A Bachelor The star's fashion sense has stood out to us since night one as Kelsey Anderson, constantly experimenting with bold and beautiful colors on the beloved competition series. Want to steal Kelsey's style for yourself? Luckily, we've got you covered, showing you where you can shop five of her looks that were nothing short of spectacular during her time on the show. Keep scrolling to see for yourself… Episode 1 — $162 at Oh Polly Images via ABC/Oh Polly Stepping out of the limo, Kelsey really made a splash, rocking the Daleyza Embellished Strapless Evening Dress in sage green for its debut on The single person. “Cut to a maxi length with a cleavage-exposing bandeau neckline, the Daleyza evening dress is an elegant silhouette with fully embellished crystal embellishments and supportive side boning that accentuates your shape,” Oh Polly describes the piece, which can be purchased in four different versions. colors for $162, respectively. Episode 2 — $145 at Revolve Images via @_kelsey_anderson on Instagram/Revolve Norma Kamali is one of the best designers in the industry, and the Backless dress with side slit and turtle is no exception. Available in a wide range of colors via Revolve — with the 25-year-old sporting the powder blue hue — this dress can be purchased for $145 if you want to look as stunning as the one and only Kelsey Anderson. Episode 3 — $89 at Lulus Images via @bachelornation on TikTok/Lulus “A sleek woven satin jacquard, with an elegant embossed rose motif, shapes a strapless straight neckline (with hidden grip bands) and a fitted, sewn bodice. The high waist tops the long cascading A-line skirt before ending in a sensual thigh-high side slit,” describes Lulus. Made to Marvel strapless satin jacquard maxi dress in emerald green, and we couldn't be more obsessed if we tried. Available for $89, this dress is as gorgeous as it is affordable! Episode 4 — $84.99 at ASOS Images via @jenntranx on Instagram/ASOS Kelsey looked like Belle from The beauty and the Beast in the Satin wrap maxi dress with low hem in lemon yellow from ASOS, which flattered her figure beautifully. While it originally cost $84.99, this dress can now be purchased for just $55.24 if you want to pair up with the Louisiana native. Episode 7 — $111 at ASOS Images via @daisyykent on Instagram/ASOS Worn for the rose ceremony during episode 7 of The single person, Kelsey's black and white look was so chic. We have identified this dress as the Vesper contrasting backless long dress in black and white, which can be purchased via ASOS for $55.50 instead of the original price of $111. It looks like Kelsey was on a limited budget during her time on the show, and we definitely don't blame her. Be certain The single person is expensive! What will Kelsey do at the rose ceremony tonight (March 4)? Only time will tell… Still, to find out for yourself if project manager Kelsey is the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis pro Joey, watch new episodes of the beloved competition series every Monday night on ABC. As the unprecedented end of Joey's journey draws ever closer, you'll definitely want to keep your eyes and ears open.

