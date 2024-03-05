Photo submitted

An iconic scene from The devil wears Prada shows bossy fashion editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) berating her new assistant Andy (Anne Hathaway) for thinking she was above the sway of industry trends. Focusing on Andy's lumpy blue sweater, Miranda details a genealogy of designer choices, from Oscar de la Renta to Yves Saint Laurent, that led her to choose the “cerulean” garment.

This short video clip says a lot about the complex systems behind the clothes we wear.

“At that point, she breaks the whole fashion ecosystem,” said Eric Darnell Pritchard, associate professor of English and Brown chair in English literacy. “She says, 'No, we made this choice for you,' which obviously highlights the power of fashion.”

Pritchard will examine how fashion has impacted and is affected by the global social, political and economic landscape during his public lecture “Fashion Identity and Power” at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 in Gearhart Hall Auditorium (GEAR 26). All students on campus and in the community are invited to the conference.

The lecture will provide insight into their Fall 2024 Honors College Signature Seminar, Fashion, identity and power.

TRACKING TRENDS OVER TIME

Although fashion concepts are often linked to the latest current trends, our relationship with what we wear is based on attitudes from previous decades. For Pritchard, this relationship is an important element in contextualizing our outfits.

“To say something is trendy is to say it’s something that’s happening right now, but there have been several moments,” Pritchard explained. For example, they noted that women wearing pants was a growing fashion trend in the 19th century, while a new practice today is the Pantone color of the year spreading through designers' clothing lines .

For Pritchard, examining the factors behind clothing also allows us to better examine the social and political forces at play today.

“A piece of clothing can tell us about social, political, cultural, economic life, but also about what people do with these things, the meaning we give to them,” they emphasize. “Because that’s how fashion comes to life – it comes to life in full form.” They also shed light on how these social and political issues enter into our daily interactions with others.

“As soon as we wake up in the morning and think – or don't think – about what we are going to wear, these are two choices that say a lot about how we perceive ourselves in the world, and therefore, as well as how we will be perceived by others,” Pritchard noted.

They also argued that we could uncover much broader implications for how clothing is produced. According to Pritchard, analyzes of fashion and textile production reveal the forces that are at the forefront of conversations around world history today.

“We are talking about colonialism, we are talking about labor exploitation, we are talking about climate justice,” they detailed. “There is no big issue that clothes have nothing to do with.”

DESIGN FOR VARIOUS AREAS

From how the Little Rock Nine and Black Panther Party used dress in their activism to the criminalization of clothing styles in the United States and abroad, Pritchard's lecture will truly take an interdisciplinary perspective. They credit this broad approach with fostering a dynamic learning environment within courses covering such complex topics.

“I think the best conversations in my experience often come from these kinds of diverse samples of thought,” they recall. “And this comes both from our individual experiences and from our origins: the regions, our origins and [more] – but I think it also comes from the intellectual communities we are part of on campus.

Although this fall's class and course might immediately attract students majoring in clothing merchandising, sociology or English, Pritchard said STEM disciplines are a key part of conversations around fashion.

“Engineering is very important to a lot of the fashion ecosystem in terms of manufacturing, in terms of how people make clothes,” they explained. “Someone like Isabel Toledo, if you went up to her and asked, 'Are you a fashion designer?' » She said: “No, I'm not a fashion designer: I'm a clothing engineer”, which is absolutely correct.

Topics such as textile and fabric science, sustainability concerns, and the complex construction of designer looks at celebrity events also highlight the technical aspects of fashion relevant to students in STEM fields.

“You look at certain clothes – especially at the Met Gala – and wonder, 'How did they do that?' »,” noted Pritchard. “You really have to have the way of thinking of an engineer to be able to [create] a garment for those performance type moments.

ABOUT ERIC DARNELL PRITCHARD

Pritchard is an award-winning writer, scholar, cultural critic, and responsible educator for 21 years. Pritchard is Brown Professor of English Literacy and Associate Professor of English. They are also writing instructors at the historic Bread Loaf School of English at Middlebury College.

Pritchard's first book, Shaping Lives: Black Queers and the Politics of Literacy, received three book prizes. They are editors of “Sartorial Politics, Intersectionality, and Queer Worldmaking,” a special issue of QED: A Journal on the Creation of the GLBTQ World. Pritchard's writings have been published in many places, including New York Times, Harvard Educational Review, International Journal of Fashion Studies, Public books and Ebony.com.

Their research and writing has been supported by several grants, including the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and the Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference at Emory University. They also received the 2018 Esteem Award for National Service to the LGBTQ Community at the 11th Annual Esteem Awards in Chicago, Illinois.

Pritchard's upcoming biography on 1980s fashion design superstar Patrick Kelly, Abundant Black Joy: the life and work of Patrick Kelly, will be published by Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins. They also wrote a picture book biography of Kelly, Clothes to make you smilewhich will be published by Abrams Books.

SIGNATURE SEMINARS EXPLORE VARIOUS TOPICS

Fashion, identity and power is one of four exclusive Honors College seminars planned for fall and summer 2024. Other topics to explore include:

is one of four exclusive Honors College seminars planned for fall and summer 2024. Other topics to explore include: Technological craftsmanship — taught by Vincent Edwards, Director of Technology at the School of Art , and Edmund Harriss, assistant professor of mathematics;

— taught by Vincent Edwards, Director of Technology at the School of Art and Edmund Harriss, assistant professor of mathematics; Gothic — taught by Lynda Coon, dean of the Honors College, and Kim Sexton, associate professor of architecture; And

— taught by Lynda Coon, dean of the Honors College, and Kim Sexton, associate professor of architecture; And The geography of Star Trek — taught by Fiona Davidson, associate professor of geosciences.

The deans of each college may nominate faculty to participate in this program, and those selected to teach will become members of the Dean of the Honors College.

Honors students must apply to participate, and those selected will be designated Dean’s Signature Scholars. The course request is posted online on the Signature Seminars Webpage. The deadline to apply is Monday March 10.

About the Honors College:The University of Arkansas Honors College was established in 2002 and brings together high-achieving undergraduate students and the university's top faculty to share transformative learning experiences. Each year, the Honors College awards up to 90 freshman scholarships offering $80,000 over four years, as well as more than $1 million in undergraduate research and study abroad scholarships. The Honors College is nationally recognized for the high caliber of students it admits and graduates. Honors students benefit from small, in-depth courses and programs are offered across disciplines, tailored to students' academic interests, with interdisciplinary collaborations encouraged. All Honors College graduates have engaged in mentored research.

About the University of Arkansas: As Arkansas' flagship institution, the U of A offers an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the University of Alberta contributes more than $2.2 billion for Arkansas economy through the teaching of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and employment development, discovery through research and creative activity while also providing training in professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation ranks the University of Alberta among the few American colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. US News and World Report ranks the University of Alberta among the best public universities in the country. Learn how the University of Alberta is working to build a better world Arkansas Research News.