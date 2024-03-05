Fashion
Beware of the Sheinification of fashion
H&M wants to be more like Shein.
In an effort to reverse years of poor performance, the Swedish retailer promises to bring trends to market with greater speed, efficiency and flexibility.
New competition requires us to react more quickly, new CEO Daniel Ervr told Financial Times days after the start of labor. At the same time, the company remains committed to achieving ambitious sustainability goals, including halving its environmental footprint by the end of the decade.
Ervr, it seems, is caught between the expectations of financial investors and the coal-fired networks of Asian factories.
Indeed, following Sheins' growth means adopting a business model that is the antithesis of sustainability.
And the Swedish retailer is not alone. The ultra-fast fashion company's explosive growth has set a new competitive bar for the industry. While investors see Shein's plan as a path to ever-greater investment returns, it also accelerates a race to the bottom that celebrates the privatization of profits while socializing human and environmental harm.
A new model of instant fashion
Much of Shein's success is the result of a powerful system that relies on unparalleled speed, unprecedented novelty, and production at a very low price.
To start the process, Shein relies on social media, customer data and search history to determine the latest trends. The chosen styles are then translated into products by hundreds of in-house designers and thousands of independent contractors. Pre-purchased synthetic inventory, sophisticated capacity planning and a permanent network of more than 5,000 Chinese factories enable Shein to go from concept to finished product in as little as 10 days.
Unlike most of its competitors, Shein doesn't need to predict what will sell in the future because it produces instant fashion from real-time trends. These items come in batches of 100-200 units using algorithms to choose winners based on sales data. It's an efficient process that the company says reduces excess waste inventory to almost nothing, but it's being repeated at an unprecedented rate.
Shein would have presented as many styles in a few weeks like Zara in a year. Sheng Lu, professor at the University of Delaware cataloged 1.3 million new products launched by Shein over a period of 12 months. And this incessant flow of products sells at unbeatable prices. According to the BoF-McKinsey State of Fashion 2024, Shein's average price per item is $14, which is 46% less than H&M and 61% less than Zara.
In effect, Shein took an already flawed operating system and turbocharged it. And this model is gaining market share because it works. Shein has grown more than 20 times since entering the United States in 2018 with sales it would now exceed 30 billion dollars. Although Shein is the largest and most well-known brand to follow this model, it is by no means the only one.
Who pays?
How is it possible for Shein to deliver a three-pack of pajamas for $10.84 or a ribbed sweater for $8.74? Post-pandemic overcapacity in Chinese factories certainly helps. The same goes for Shein's lack of physical stores, its sophisticated scheduling technology, and its use of cheap synthetic products made from fossil fuels.
These explanations are, however, incomplete.
She's ability to offer incredibly low prices also results from shifting the social and environmental costs that should be borne by the company onto society.
For example, according to Sheins own data the company conducted 2,800 supplier audits in 2022, enough to cover about half of its contract manufacturers. (This compares unfavorably to other competitors of similar size. Nike and H&M audit 100% of their suppliers of finished goods). The company told CNBC that of the factories audited, 11 percent received a failing grade, requiring immediate corrective action or stopping orders.
An infiltrator investigation by British journalists in 2022 revealed that some employees at Shein's partner factories worked up to 18 hours a day and were paid less than four cents per garment. Another 2022 investigation by Bloomberg found that some clothing shipped to the United States by Shein was made with cotton from China's Xinjiang region, a violation of a U.S. ban aimed at preventing goods that may be linked to forced labor from entering the country. (Shein has since pledged millions of dollars to improve its supply chain and says it has no suppliers in Xinjiang).
Meanwhile, the company's rapid turnover of ultra-low priced products and playful sales tactics are helping to take excessive fashion consumption to new levels, with consequent environmental consequences. Almost two-thirds of Sheins products are made from polyester that eliminates microplastics, more than double the proportion found in the H&M and Zaras collections. A recent Greenpeace investigation found that 15 percent of the company's products contain concentrations of dangerous chemicals that exceed EU regulatory limits. (Shein said it works with third-party testing agencies to ensure its suppliers meet chemical control standards aligned with European regulations).
The company's carbon emissions increased by 52 percent last year to more than nine million tonnes, the equivalent of almost a million long-haul flights. This is despite pledging to reduce its carbon footprint by 25% between 2021 and 2030. Certainly, Shein's growing carbon footprint is in line with other fast-growing companies. That said, its information does not take into account emissions linked to the use phase or the end of life of the brand's clothing.
Can the sheinification of fashion be stopped?
While factory workers, tax authorities, creators and the planet lose, venture capitalists and sovereign wealth funds stand to gain. Shein is partly owned by venture capital firms General Atlantic and Sequoia China and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala. It has filed for an IPO and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions of dollars.
The prospect of what could be a blockbuster listing is drawing greater scrutiny from regulators and investors in the public markets. Beyond the environmental and social impact of its low-cost, high-speed model, Shein benefits from a tax loophole that exempts the millions of packages it sends directly to consumers from the heavy import duties imposed on larger shipments. A month of June report by the House of Representatives found that in 2022, H&M and Gap paid $205 million and $700 million in import duties, respectively, while Shein paid nothing on most of its shipments.
The company is also accused of failing to protect user data and misappropriating intellectual property. In 2022, New York State fined him $1.9 million for mishandling credit card information and misleading consumers over fears of a data breach. Since 2018, more than 90 different creators and brands including Ralph Lauren, Uniqlo and Zara have filed lawsuits in U.S. federal court accusing Shein of copyright or trademark infringement.
To counter concerns about the harm caused by its practices, Shein moved quickly to establish its legitimacy by triple its lobbying budget, committing tens of millions of dollars to NGOs and joining various industry consortia. She also deployed her head of strategic communications Peter Pernot-Day to insist that the the company is not a fast fashion brandbut a sustainable and accessible brand that does not involve itself in massive overproduction and destruction of clothing.
These claims are ridiculous.
Every year, Shein sells between two and three billion units of inexpensive clothing, mostly made of plastic. After a short lifespan, each item of clothing will spend generations in a landfill, decomposing and emitting greenhouse gases.
And yet, ironically for a much-vaunted imitator, Shein is now being overtaken by brands such as Temu, Trendyol, Urbanic, Cider and Newme. None of the most powerful investment firms backing these companies are accountable to the public or the planet.
The transition from conventional fashion to fast and then instant fashion has gradually increased the negative environmental and social impacts of the industry, threatening planetary boundaries and leaving workers to suffer continued abuse.
Two paths are possible to mitigate the destructive impact of this change. Either the zeitgeist regarding changes in fashion consumption, or regulation must be imposed to limit the harmful impacts of an industry that has abdicated any responsibility beyond profit.
