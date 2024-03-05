Rick Owens transformed Björk into a caged alien during Paris Fashion Week





Last night Arca, did what she always does best and brought the house down at a Paris fashion week party. The musician had organized three musical evenings at the Bourse de Commerce – Collection Pinault and, during the last evening, he took to the decks wearing a barely visible backless dress and two flowing braids. After storming through a series of frenzied bangers under the museum's impressive painted rotunda, Arca then invited none other than Bjrk on stage for a surprise set, at least we think it was her.

The enigmatic Icelandic songbird had arrived at the club fresh off the catwalk. Rick Owens, a rubber cage that enveloped her so completely that she was virtually unrecognizable. That was until she took to the decks to deliver an unmistakable set, and we immediately knew it was her. After playing a few edits of Arca tracks like El Alma Que Te Trajo and one of his own remixes Rosala-song assisted by Oral Bjrk and Arca kissed at the end of the show, the crowd lost it as the two musicians adored each other. Bjrk's scene-stealing outfit only premiered on the runway four days before her B2B with Arca, one of the closing looks of Rick Owens' second Porterville show. The outfit looked like it was made from a pile of old bicycle tires, but upon closer inspection, the inner tubes were covered in glitter and glowed when hit by the strobe lights of the clubs. But Bjrk's decision to wear a full Rick look comes as no surprise: the singer is no stranger to wearing his custom pieces to his concerts, and Owens' SS24 collection was entirely inspired by the singer after attended one of his shows. So it's no shock that Owens himself came to see Bjrk perform, arriving with Michle Lamy and going berserk in the crowd as she performed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dazeddigital.com/fashion/article/62109/1/bjork-rick-owens-aw24-fw24-arca-paris-fashion-week-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos