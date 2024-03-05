Stella McCartney celebrates Mother Earth with glamor | Paris Fashion Week





MIchael Jackson's daughter between two Beatles in the front row and a Spice Girl backstage with Charlotte Rampling. David Byrne on the mood board and a vegan croc-style trench coat in apple leather with a sparkling mesh swimsuit made from recycled aluminum flakes on the catwalk. Kate Moss' daughter parades in a responsibly sourced turquoise alpaca mini dress to the soundtrack of an environmental manifesto voiced by Olivia Colman and Helen Mirren. It can only be the Stella McCartney fashion show. Lila Moss walks the runway. Photography: Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images Well, I mean, we were in a small state here, weren't we? McCartney said of the slogan vest that read About Fucking Time. I still want Stella McCartney's platform to have an environmental message. I'm here to remind people that this is one of the most harmful industries. But I'm not here to make people depressed and scared. I want to celebrate Mother Earth and all her creatures and remind us all to be aware of it, but at the same time I want it to be an uplifting experience. McCartney is determined that the destructive version of fashion should not have a monopoly on glamour. Sustainability, she says, should be invisible on the catwalk. The show began with a pink pantsuit, unbuttoned with nothing underneath, evoking Rampling's sass, worn under a powdered faux fur coat that Alexis Colby would have coveted. There were shiny leather straps, made from a bio-based alternative using agricultural waste and recycled materials. A spider's web of lead-free crystals on bare skin channeled Paris fashion week's lascivious appetite for nude clothing. A lip pattern on a fine silk dress represented femininity, sensuality and the voice of Mother Earth, but clothing should never be compromised, she said backstage. Rei Kawakubo, the revered 81-year-old designer of Comme des Garons, said at her show a few days ago that she feels anger at everything in the world, especially myself, but McCartney refuses to embark on this path. McCartney is determined that the destructive version of fashion should not have a monopoly on glamour. Photograph: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images We all get angry, but anger is not a positive form of energy for me and I don't think it is helpful. Here we are solution-focused. We don't cut down rainforests to make way for animal agriculture and don't use plastic in our glitter. Her brand is backed by luxury giant LVMH, which she describes as being open to her sustainability message. I firmly believe in infiltration from within. I think this sends a very strong message to the industry: Mr. Arnault is invested in this sector. ignore past newsletter promotion Register for Fashion statement Style, with content: what's really trending this week, a round-up of the best fashion journalism, and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion (L to R) Paul McCartney, Paris Jackson and Ringo Starr. Photographer: Marc Piasecki/WireImage Tailoring has been a mainstay of McCartney since day one. I always try to bring back the perfect Savile Row suit. Suiting is a powerful, oversized situation this season. A bit David Byrne. For me, the perfect suit starts with a borrowed men's suit, but as a woman who designs for women, I know the exact spot on the hips where I want the pants to sit. I know what it feels like to have your hands in your pockets. After the show, Paris Jackson chatted with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr while Mel C gave the designer a hug. Linda McCartney was also on trend, with dresses with draped sleeves, because everything I do is inspired by mom's wardrobe. The crosshatch pattern of a tweed jacket was taken from a garden path at her childhood home in the countryside, and the family connections extended to Lila Moss on the catwalk. “I saw Lila the day she was born, so it makes me very happy and very motherly to see her on the podium,” McCartney said. The Stella McCartney brand is supported by luxury giant LVMH. Photo: WWD/Getty Images

