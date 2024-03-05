British fashion house brings back sharp suits





There is a sense of responsibility in caring for the heritage of a house like Dunhill and its future trajectory, Holloway says. French conglomerate Richemont, which counts Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Alaa among its jewels, bought Dunhill in 1998. Holloway, who cut his teeth at Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren, was welcomed by historic British outfitter James Purdey & Sons, also owned by Richemont, in April 2023. But I like to think Alfred Dunhill would approve of the direction things are going, says Holloway, who replaced former creative director Mark Weston, and before him John Ray, former head of Gucci men's fashion. It's fair to say there have been a few ups and downs over the last 15 years, but Holloways' focus on Dunhill: focusing on the impeccable tailoring that has been a sleeper success at the house, which is better known for its sports clothing and accessories. . We've seen a significant increase in suit sales, and I think it comes down to the pendulum swinging back towards a more tailored silhouette from a fashion perspective. I think people have become insecure to the point where they're tired of falling apart, Holloway says. Upon arrival, he initially focused on the bespoke arm of the house, bringing in Savile Row's secret weapon, William Adams, a tailor who worked at some of the finest houses, including Ede & Ravenscroft and Kilgour, to lead the tailoring department and execute Holloway's vision of sophisticated, elevated suits. . The nerve center of Maison Bourdon includes three tailors, a trouser maker and two coat makers, the latter being the traditional term for the complex craft of making a suit jacket. The emphasis here is on manufacturing excellence. Firstly, a client will sit down to have a consultation in one of the beautiful rooms that spring up off the central staircase and leaf through fabric samples, including those from British mills; Adams points to an inky expanse of navy pinstripes intended for a single-breasted suit. The process involves conferring with the sewing team about the details of fabric, style and fit between one and three meetings to refine the details, although repeat orders can be placed anywhere in the world provided Dunhill has your measurements. Once the shape and structure is decided, with a single or double breasted, a tuxedo or something sportier, the whole process will take up to 10 weeks; Costs depend on fabric choice and details, but expect a substantial four-figure amount.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/luxury/mens-style/dunhill-british-fashion-house-suits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos