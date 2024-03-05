ISU Students Share Spring Fashion Trends | News





Ever since Phil Punxsutawney saw his shadow last February, students at Illinois State University have been planning their spring fashion lineup. Some have even started to put on their spring outfits since the weather has been rather mild. Simple and classic Emmanuel Reed, a junior psychology major, prefers to keep his fitness simple for the spring season. I like to wear sweatpants and a hoodie, Reed said. I like to feel comfortable. I'm most comfortable in sweatpants and a hoodie. Julie Weeks, a first-year nursing student, agreed to the sweatshirt, preferring to keep things simple. My favorite combo is shorts and a sweatshirt, so I'm not too hot or too cold, Weeks said. Aaron Rosenberg, a first-year computer science student, prefers a classic suit. I prefer shorts and t-shirts, Rosenberg said. I think it's fashionable and it's nice because it's not too cold or too hot. Austin Piercy, a business administration major, likes to rock a more athletic look in the spring. My favorite spring fashion item is a crew neck with athletic shorts, Piercy said. It's just a timeless look, it's athletic and it's cool. An extra layer Jess Lyons, a second-year computer science student, likes to dress in a spring one-piece. I like a sweater or romper because it becomes quite airy and I like that feeling, Lyons said. Abbigail McGee, a sophomore public relations student, keeps an extra layer of light for the spring breeze. I like cardigans because they get pretty lightweight and you can take them off and put them back on whenever you want, McGee said. A classic T-shirt Some students like to pair different types of pants with a t-shirt. Luke Fuller, a first-year history teaching student, usually keeps it casual for the spring weather. I like the sweatpants and t-shirts I'm wearing right now, Fuller said. It's cool enough that you can be warm in sweatpants. It's also less uncomfortable. My favorite spring fashion items are a t-shirt and a pair of leggings, said Alyssa Donatelli, a freshman chemistry major. They are simply very comfortable and easy to put on. I like denim shorts and regular t-shirts, said Riley Magliano, a first-year special education student. It's very roomy and very warm and not too cold or anything.

PAUL AGUILAR is a news and features journalist.

