World Book Day: Cost of living pushes schools to abandon costume projects | World Book Day





Some schools ditched costumes for World Book Day on Thursday, citing the cost of living crisis. While in the past many schools asked children to dress up as their favorite book character for the event, some schools have adopted more flexible policies in recent years, asking children to wear pajamas or comfy clothes instead. . For several years we have been encouraging our parents not to buy store bought costumes due to the expense involved, said Emma Keogh, deputy headteacher at Pleasant Street Primary School in Liverpool. Instead, the school had non-uniform days and pajama days, linked to bedtime stories. We are doing the same thing again this year. We are aware that [costumes] can be a huge expense for parents, especially if they have more than one child, and parents may not have time to prepare something at home, so we don't want them to feel under pressure, she added. Last month, BBC Radio 4 Money Box presenter Felicity Hannah said she received an email from her children's school announcing plans to hold a get-together-and-read-in day , with children encouraged to wear home clothes. I love it! THE MONEY that parents will save and the WASTE that will be avoided, she added in a post on. Causeway Preschool in Portrush, Northern Ireland also gives children the opportunity to wear pajamas or a suit to school and encourages them to bring their favorite books. We are aware of the cost of living crisis and realize that costumes can be expensive, he said. Bittersweet news in the school newsletter: For World Book Day, children won't have to dress up but can wear their own clothes, wrote Edda Nicolson in a post on. It's great to recognize the cost of living crisis, but sad to see kids not dressing up on the day because so many parents are struggling. World Book Day chief executive Cassie Chadderton said the charity has always asked schools to think about their context, think about the children in their environment and think about what will work best for them. the costume discussion has gotten louder this year. The goal of this day is to ensure that more children, and especially those experiencing poverty and the cost of living crisis, understand that reading is something that is fun and will have huge benefits for a child's life chances. , added Chadderton. ignore previous newsletter promotion Discover new books with our expert reviews, author interviews, and top 10s. Literary delights delivered straight to your door Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion As part of World Book Day, all primary school children receive a book voucher which they can exchange for one of selection of books.

