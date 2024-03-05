OPINION: Toxic femininity and its effects on women's fashion





Toxic femininity is a term I've heard a lot, but never understood how much it affects women today, myself included. Toxic femininity concerningrefers to the idea that women should adopt feminine behaviors in order to appease men and appeal to gender norms. This concept is especially important when it comes to how women dress and are expected to dress in modern society. Toxic femininity recognizes the ways in which centuries of fashion expectations for women persist, despite being severely outdated in this advanced world. There seems to be a paradox between fashion and toxic femininity in today's times. When women wear dresses, skirts, and other clothing historically considered feminine, they are considered to be doing so in an effort to please men and fit the mold of woman created by society. When women choose to wear more masculine clothing, they are criticized for not meeting expectations of how a woman is supposed to dress. Wear the dress, don't wear the dress, the critics are furious either way. Women's fashion ideals are also problematic because people think the way women dress is always related to how they want men to perceive them. But it's entirely possible that some women feel more able to have fun and express themselves when they wear more modest clothing. Likewise, there are also women who might dress in tighter or more revealing clothing, because that's the kind of clothing they feel best in. The way women dress is not for the good of men, but it is often assumed that it is. be. The pressure to achieve physical perfection places harmful expectations on the ordinary person. Billie Eilish, a popular singer who rose to fame in recent years thanks to her unique songwriting style, receives a lot of criticism for the way she dresses. Her signature looks often involve loose, oversized clothing and bright colors. Loud sound individuality in her way of dressing and her refusal to adhere to the norms of women's fashion provoked negative reactions from the reviews. In 2021, Eilish was on the cover of British Vogue with blonde hair, wearing a pink corset and a tight skirt, which was a departure from her usual style. Despite all the critics supposedly loving this display of femininity, she was criticized for conforming to beauty standards. After the shooting was published, people claimed that she was boring and general public, for now wear more feminine clothes. Eilish expressed his feelings on those comments, saying she spent so long being criticized for her style and was told she would be sexier if she dressed more femininely, and now that she has, she is considered a saleswoman. Eilish is a prime example of the criticism women receive no matter how they choose to dress. This toxic female attitude when it comes to women's fashion has not only pushed women to dress a certain way, but has also completely restricted women when it comes to choosing how they want to present themselves. The problem here is the underlying belief that the way women dress is a constant testament to how they want men to perceive them. These internalized misogynistic views permeate society, even as they unconsciously pollute ideas of women's fashion in the minds of more than just women. The way a woman chooses to dress does not reflect how she wants men to see her, but rather how she wishes to express herself. Having this idea in mind can help the world better appreciate fashion as a whole and help others praise those who are able to find their own style instead of putting them down for not conforming to standards. Because, let's be honest, imposing outdated style standards is so old-fashioned. Caitlyn Kulczycki is a sophomore majoring in media advertising with minors in psychology and creative writing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idsnews.com/article/2024/03/opinion-toxic-femininity-fashion-women-misogyny-men-clothing-billie-eilish

