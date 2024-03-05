Former tennis star Maria Sharapova sports a glamorous look during Paris Fashion Week





Maria Sharapova swapped her tennis outfit for a glamorous look during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The four-time Grand Slam champion attended a Valentino event on Sunday as she appeared at the show with brunette hair instead of the blonde locks she sported when she dominated the sport. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM She was in Paris last week and posted a photo of herself with Victoria Beckham before her fashion show. In a separate post, Sharapova showed herself in a denim outfit designed by Beckham. Sharapova has been busy in retirement. She is involved in several companies, including Bala Bangles and Therabody. She also joined the Monclers board of directors in 2022 and is an advisor to Naked Retail and Bright. The Russian tennis star was at the top of the sport in the mid-2000s. She won Wimbledon in 2004 and followed that up with a victory at the US Open in 2006. She won the Australian Open in 2008 and completed the career Grand Slam with victory at Roland Garros in 2012. She won the French Open again in 2014. MORGAN RIDDLE, GIRLFRIEND OF AMERICAN TENNIS STAR TAYLOR FRITZ, DETAILS SUPER BOWL HARASSMENT BY 'RAW' FANS She retired from the sport in 2020. "By giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I will miss it every day. I will miss training and my daily routine: waking up at dawn, tying my left shoe before my right shoe and closing the court gate before hitting. my first ball of the day," she wrote in Vanity Fair at the time. "I will miss my team, my coaches. The times spent sitting with my father on the training bench. The handshakes that win or lose and the athletes, whether they knew it or not, who pushed me to give the best of me." In over 800 matches, she finished with a record of 645-171, 36 WTA titles and four ITF titles. She was briefly suspended in 2016 for testing positive for a substance banned by WADA and the organization determined she "had some degree of fault" in that regard. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP She returned to the field in 2017 and won the Tianjin Open, ending a two-year title drought.

