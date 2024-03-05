The Annual Operation Prom Dress Returns for the 2024 Prom Season | Carroll News Democrat

As prom season approaches, some girls in Kentucky counties may not be able to get dresses, shoes, makeup or jewelry for their big night. That's why Carroll County will once again host its annual Prom Dress on Saturday, March 16 at the Carroll County High School gymnasium.

Operation Prom Dress, which will run from noon to 5 p.m. on March 16, is designed to provide girls in Carroll and surrounding counties the opportunity to purchase a prom dress along with matching shoes, jewelry and makeup . There's even a chance to win free updos for prom day or get your nails done. Everything is free to the public and all articles are free.

According to Amanda Bright, head organizer of the event, Operation Prom Dress is for any young woman who may be feeling the stress of going shopping with her parents or who simply feels like she needs some help financially.

The project begins as a donations-only event. We're not handing over anything to get any type of funding or anything; they are donations only, she said. Although the event is free, there is the opportunity to make monetary donations during the event.

During the event, there will also be a raffle basket for girls to enter and some to win other prom-related services, like hair and nails. Food will also be available for the girls and their guardians, prepared by friends, volunteers and community members for the event.

Bright said she hopes the event will help as many girls as possible and make their night special by finding the perfect prom dress.

It’s just a relaxing, fun day,” Bright said. Some of them stay and hang out with us, even after receiving a dress. I try to make it fun because shopping can be very stressful.

Run by volunteers, Bright still needs more people to help at the event. She said it was difficult to find volunteers willing to help with setup and organization the day before the event. It's a lot of work and organization, she said. It's nothing easy. But the result is worth it.

Volunteers are needed between now and Friday, March 15, when installation work will begin from 4 p.m. and when everything is organized and dresses are hung in the high school gymnasium. Tasks include organizing dresses by size and arranging tables with shoes, jewelry and more. Food will also be provided to volunteers during the working night.

On the day of the event, some of the volunteers will act as personal shoppers and help the girls choose and try on their dresses. Once the dress is selected, the volunteer will collect their accompanying parent, guardian or friend and allow them to see the final result. Others will help keep the operation organized throughout the day or prepare meals.

Throughout the year, Bright receives donations of dresses, shoes, makeup and more from the community, but also from donors in surrounding communities. People drop off on my porch all the time, whether it's dresses or shoes or whatever, she noted.

Bright currently has over 1,500 dresses ready for the event, but donations are still being accepted from anyone who would like to contribute shoes, dresses or accessories.

I love helping people and this is a way to give back to children, she said.

Meanwhile, dresses and accessories aren't the only things Bright needs for the event. The event's Facebook page includes a link to an Amazon wish list for the equipment she needs. Two of the most useful items she could use are sturdy tote boxes and rolling racks.

If someone wants to donate bags, but they don't necessarily want to go get them or they don't know what bags I need, I accept the monetary donation, I will buy it, then I usually give him the receipt so he can use it. however, Bright added.

Operation Prom Dress was started about 15 years ago by Samantha Abercrombie, a former local teacher. Bright said Abercrombie felt the need to reach out to young girls and help make prom night special for them.

When Bright started helping Abercrombie about 10 years ago, she loved what this fun and sometimes emotional event meant to the girls. Even if you have 20 girls, there's always one every year who will make you cry and make all the nights of hard work and struggle worth it, she said.

When Abercrombie began teaching in another community about four years ago, Bright knew the event would have been too much for her to handle and agreed to take over as head organizer and be in charge. Since.

Although Operation Prom Dress started with only dresses, it slowly evolved to add accessories, makeup, and shoes to provide complete prom outfits. Gift baskets were then added.

It gets bigger and bigger every year, Bright said.

Bright hopes to one day have a designated Operation Prom Dress building, near the school, in a location where she can receive and store dresses, shoes, makeup and accessories year-round to help girls not only during prom season, but also for homecoming. formal, and more.

Anyone interested in dropping off donations, cash assistance or volunteering should contact Bright at [email protected], text or call Bright at 502-525-7849, or message the event's FaceBook page : “Operation Prom Dress – Carrollton, KY”.