Shein's cheap clothes face challenges in UK and France





Chinese retailer Shein turned heads in British finance last week when news emerged that it could list on the struggling London Stock Exchange thanks to a bumper IPO. But the fast fashion brand is beginning to realize that it will encounter the same resistance in Europe as in the United States.

The Singapore-based fashion brand has faced a wave of regulatory pressure in recent days as competitors and lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic try to block the company from gaining a foothold on their shores. Just days after a group of US lawmakers moved to tighten a tax loophole allowing Shein to import its clothing at a discount, the clothing giant is now facing resistance from rivals in the UK and politicians concerned about the environment in France. French environmental tax On Monday, MPs from France's ruling party proposed a new bill that would subject imported clothing to penalties of 10 ($10.85) or up to 50 percent of the product's price in an effort to offset the environmental impact of their production and shipping. Shein in particular was called out in the bill, with lawmakers pointing out that the retailer produces 7,200 new clothing styles per day and has made 470,000 different items available to shoppers. This evolution of the clothing sector towards ephemeral fashion, combining increased volumes and low prices, influences consumers' purchasing habits by creating purchasing impulses and a constant need for renewal, which is not without environmental, social and economic consequences, specifies the bill. by Reuters. Governments are turning their attention to the clothing industry as they try to meet net zero environmental targets, with the French decision also likely to affect Shein's competitors. But for the Chinese fashion giant, it's just the latest in a list of headaches as the group prepares for a blockbuster IPO. A representative for Shein did not immediately respond to Fortunes request for comment. Popularity catches up with Shein Shein has gained popularity thanks to its ultra-cheap products, which have become a hit with Gen Z shoppers despite their alleged environmental and labor harm. As a private company, the group does not disclose its financial information. However, Jamie Salter, founder and CEO of one of Shein's main retail partners, Authentic Brands Group, said the company's revenue is well over $30 billion a year. CNBC reported. These revenue figures would place it above the annual sales of fast-fashion rival H&M. The brand's success in winning over young buyers led it to list its sites on the stock market in the West. And after facing strong opposition in the United States, Shein is reportedly considering launching its declared a float of 90 billion dollars In London, British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met with Shein CEO Donald Tang last week. But as a China-founded retailer that made its name through environmentally and ethically questionable fast fashion practices, Shein's rise has not come without controversy, raising questions in areas ranging from security to labor rights and raising doubts about how quickly it can be made public. Lawmakers and retailers crack down Last week, 40 US lawmakers urged Homeland Security Secretary Alexander Mayorkas to close a tax loophole exploited by Shein based on what's called a de minimis exception. This loophole allows packages worth $800 to be imported into the United States duty-free per person per day. Politicians and manufacturers say it has hurt the viability of American businesses, as fast fashion has exploded in recent years. It's problems like this that caused Shein to look elsewhere for a potential IPO, but the brand now realizes that it will likely run into the same problems wherever it goes. Like U.S. lawmakers, a group of British retailers is calling on the government to close a tax loophole that allows Shein to avoid tariffs by shipping smaller packages directly to Chinese customers. This is to the detriment of the economy and the prospects of retailers who pay full tax, including VAT, the Retail Sector Council wrote in a recent paper: THE Telegraph reported. If the playing field is not level, there will be more business failures, lower taxes and more unemployment.

