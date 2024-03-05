Princess Anne is a diamond in Dubai wearing a pleated mini dress from her 20s





The 'hardest-working royal' of the British royal family has already embarked on her second tour of the year, as Princess Anne visited the United Arab Emirates this month in her role as president of the Mission to Seafarers . The Princess Royal, 73, previously visited Sri Lanka earlier this year with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, 69. As King Charles takes a break from public engagements amid his ongoing cancer treatment, and the Prince and Princess of Wales largely retreat from the spotlight while Kate recovers from a ” planned abdominal surgery,” Princess Anne remained a pillar of strength, moving forward to carry out additional work for them. Earlier this week, Princess Anne continued her engagements with a visit to the Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Looking divine for the occasion, the mother of two donned a stunning pleated dress in aquamarine fabric and finished with a statement collar and button detailing on the bodice. The royal spruced up her belted dress with a sleek turquoise-colored blazer and bow-embellished pumps that she once wore at Royal Ascot in 2023. The princess added a cream clutch to complete her ensemble, sweeping her hair into her updo style emblematic to finish. its immaculate sky blue aesthetic. © Mark Cuthbert Princess Anne last wore the dress at Royal Ascot in 2023 However, the most striking thing about Princess Anne's outfit wasn't the head-turning color, but the fact that her pleated dress has been in his wardrobe for almost 50 years. © Getty The royal wore her Royal Ascot dress in Dubai The royal's belted dress debuted in 1978, when the princess, then aged 26, wore it during President Khama of Botswana's state visit to London. Since then, the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II has worn the dress several times – and it always remains in perfect condition. © PA Images Princess Anne (right) wore the dress in 1978 Speaking about Princess Anne's impressive eco credentials, Rosanna Peel, sustainable stylist for Green Living Roomsaid GOOD MORNING!: “It feels like Princess Anne is completely true to herself, which is the mark of true style; her strength of personality seems to be reflected in her character and work ethic rather than being defined by what she's wearing.” As for her penchant for second-hand clothing, Rosanna agrees: “It’s great to see a woman with style and substance who seems to reject the fashion circus. Princess Anne has adopted beautiful and elegant clothing over the decades, but she always wears clothes appropriate to her role.” © Dominique Lipinski Last week, the Princess Royal stepped out in a coat she previously wore in 2014. Vintage clothing is now considered cool and aspirational, among all generations Princess Anne is a pioneer of this thinking,” she added.

