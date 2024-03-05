Fashion
Blackpink's Jennie is a gothic princess wonder at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show
It's in Blackpink Jennie's artistic blood to turn heads. On the last day of Paris Fashion Week 2024, the Solo hitmaker was present at the Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear show. Her sublime beauty won over the crowd while fashion itself was the main character of the day. The iconic Chanel ambassador embodied the best essence of the luxury brand as she sported a graceful ballet-inspired black tulle short dress from The Button Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection.
Reestablishing the brand's quintessential identity, Jennie's Chanel Fashion Week look is a mark of minimalism at its finest. Once again, she establishes herself as a timeless diva. More importantly, her choice of accessories for the night also accentuates her Blackpink persona. While the black dress itself is a clever nod to her artistic identity, she also chose to keep a single, fingerless evening glove.
This further highlighted his natural presence as a performer. Plus, the calculated mess of her taut hairstyle with loose strands of hair in the front created the much-needed drama that went well with her thigh-high boots. She is part of the Chanel team through and through. Her gold insignia necklace spoke volumes about her high-end allegiance to Coco Chanel's French fashion house.
Read also : Jisoo, Felix and more K-pop idols at Paris Fashion Week 2024
Jennie from Blackpink at Paris Fashion Week 2024:
Some of her fans have already declared her a goth princess, while others are following icon Chanel Jennie's bandwagon, propelling her name to the top of today's X (formerly Twitter) trends.
This is not the first time that the eyes of the whole world have turned to her Chanel beauty. In 2023, the K-pop idol made her debut at the Met Gala in New York. She rocked a vintage '90s look that once again allowed her to dominate the stage with a monochrome aesthetic, paired with black opera gloves. The fashionista has been the face of French fashion houses since 2017, when the brand announced her as a global ambassador.
She wasn't the only Blackpink member to grace the global fashion stage during Paris Fashion Week this year. Her bandmates, Jisoo and Ros, respectively, came to represent Dior and Yves Saint Laurent. Jennie was also in the news for teasing her new collaborative single, Slow Motion, with American rapper Matt Champion.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/blackpinks-jennie-is-a-goth-princess-marvel-at-chanels-paris-fashion-week-show-watch-101709633804617.html
