Katie Holmes stuns at New York theater gala





Katie Holmes was one of the guests at this week's Roundabout Theater Gala. The event commemorated the company's history in New York and the figures who contributed to it as well as the city's theater scene in recent years. For the occasion, Holmes wore a stunning black dress that showed off her arms. GettyImages Holmes at the Roundabout Theater Company 2024 Gala Holmes opted for a classic black and white look for the occasion. She wore a sleeveless black dress with pockets and paired it with black heels with white roses on them, adding a pop of color. She wore her hair long and straight, parted in the middle, and wore jewelry, including earrings and her silver nose ring. The Roundabout Gala took place yesterday, at the Ziegfield Ballroom in Midtown. The evening honored director and producer Kenny Leon and featured a performance by Ariana DeBose. These awards are given to those who have made an indelible impact on the theater and the roundabout, the gala invitation states. The invitation included dinner, the chance to participate in a live auction and access to the concert. GettyImages Holmes at the Roundabout Theater Company 2024 Gala Katie Holmes' stunning look at New York Fashion Week In February, Katie Holmes attended the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week. She showed off one of the best looks of the evening, pairing an elegant blazer with a sheer lace dress. Underneath it all, she wore a matching black lingerie set, which made her look bold and stunning. During Fashion Week, Holmes attended various events, including Alice + Olivia, and one of her favorite designers, Ulla Johnson. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay connected to your culture. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

