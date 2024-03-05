FROM OUR FEBRUARY ISSUE: TIM SITZMANN, MR. B, IOWAIN SEARCH FOR NEWS

The entire MR team is proud to present our February 2024 issue. If you do not have a hard copy, please view a digital version at Issue. Well, keep posting individual stories here on MR-mag.com. If you have not received MR in print, make sure you are on our mailing list for future issues by completing this form.

Over the next few days we will be sharing profiles from our Custom Clothing section on the best clothing merchants, “Always Selling Suits!” » With hybrid workplaces the norm and corporate dress codes an anachronism, how can some retailers still sell so many suits and sport coats? Here they share some secrets.

As a young man, I always appreciated quality clothing, always dressed beyond my years and always dreamed of owning a clothing store. I started my retail business in Cherokee, Iowa, a small town. And it was the experience that changed my life and led me to where I am today.

My current goal in custom clothing is to continue to improve the quality of products in our stores. My vision is simple: better, better, better. We don't wait for market weeks; we buy all year round, constantly looking for new opportunities to improve our assortments. We continue to strive for improvement because our customers have indicated that they prefer quality over price. We try to show products that they can't find everywhere else.

Mr. B represents 10,000 square feet of men's retail space, 40 percent of which is custom clothing. (The remaining 60 percent is furniture, sportswear and men's shoes.) Our retail prices on suits currently range from $1,000 to $3,000. We do not charge for alterations on clothing purchased at regular price. We were fortunate to have nine wonderful full-time tailors. Today, ten percent of our activity is made to measure. We use it as a tool to serve customers, regardless of their size, shape or desired details.

Custom clothing continues to drive our business: it performed very well last year's fall/holiday season. Our goal at Mr. B is to discover fashion changes in the market and present them early on. We've recently seen the growing influence of double-breasted pants and so we've introduced them for Spring 24. I always like to point out what's new, whether it's a general loosening of the fit or a pleated pants. We are not changing the market; the market changes us.

We were fortunate to have an incredible visual merchandiser, Jim Spizale. Jim comes from a long line of visual merchandisers; his father and brother were famous for their business in the Minneapolis area. Jim is constantly changing the look of the store to keep our customers engaged. On the sales floor, we sell by brand and, within each brand, by color. Our main brands include Canali, Samuelsohn, Byron, Stenstrms, Peter Millar, Maurizio Baldassari, Santoni and Magnanni.

We definitely have incentives for our sales team. Competition is everywhere, but we believe our biggest competition is with ourselves. We must continue to improve the service we offer to our customers. Our responsibility (and opportunity for growth) is to explain to our customers the quality and value of what they buy and to provide information that sets our premium brands apart.

One of our company values ​​is to give back to our community. We have had great success with our $100 for $100 promotion which helps fund local charities. Trunk shows and vendor events continue to drive traffic; We thank our supplier representatives for their involvement with such enthusiasm.

When it comes to how men will dress in the future, I have to admit that it's hard enough to predict how men will dress for the upcoming season! But much of the beauty of the men's fashion industry is its intrinsic camaraderie. When we were at the market, we were a little fraternity. We learn a lot from our colleagues, and there is always something to learn! I learn from my salespeople, my mentors, my sales staff and most importantly from our customers. They tell us what they need and want. It's all about the customer.

So obviously, my favorite thing about this company is the people: the customers, the staff, the community. I also love and seek to showcase the constant change in men's fashion. Whether we're facing an election year, a world at war, or a precarious economy, our goal is to monetize our inventory and turn a profit every season. We have never been bored here at Mr. B.