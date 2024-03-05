In an inventive and eventful Parisian Fashion Week





Fall 2024 was an unusually eventful and creative Paris Fashion Week: designers think carefully about women's lives and let loose with wildly inventive clothes. In between, there was Cher, plenty of Japanese avant-garde clothing and a handful of celebrities on and off the catwalk. Dior was the major kickoff for the week, bringing together themes of liberation across the 20th century. Not every brand is a company the size of Marvel. Smaller lines, like Ester Manas, provide a much-needed dose of credibility (and reality). Ester Manas respects women like few designers. But female-focused design was a long-awaited theme this season. Fashion houses must now function as celebrity magnets. You can't just settle for the biggest names; you need to find those who work for you. Perhaps no brand does this better than Balmain. And if you can get a loving couple to sit in the front row, you practically win a prize. Olivier Rousteing, who has kept the flame of gaudy glamor burning at Balmain for over a decade, found inspiration this season in Bordeaux, France, where he grew up. Grapes have become an extravagant motif. However, no front row seemed as fun as Chlos, where designer Chemena Kamali made her debut. The crowd, made up of a mix of glamorous 1970s women, their daughters and other je ne sais quoi icons, went wild over his collection. Another side of the coin came from Off-White, where Ib Kamara carries the torch for Virgil Abloh. Meanwhile, Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry found a new ease. His cool suits and jeans seemed like a breath of fresh but weird air. One of the wackiest moments in Paris was undoubtedly Jonathan Anderson's Loewe show, which took the tropes of country house decorating and twisted, mocked and celebrated them. Yohji Yamamoto is a true original of the latest great fashion tailors. Some designers have the ability to take something familiar and make it look crazy. Just look at Junya Watanabe, who gave the triangle a whole new shape: a top, a skirt, a bulbous protrusion of joy and weirdness. At Vetements, Guram Gvasalia blends two of the most spoken languages ​​of the 21st century: humor and celebrity. Other designers use fewer tricks to create pizzazz, like Noir Kei Ninomiya. Herms pulls no tricks, where the flawless, luxurious leather presented amid a rainstorm on the catwalk was enough to make you swoon. Comme des Garons is as high quality as Hermès, although it's about ideas, not just materials. Guests attend the Comme shows, which include umbrella brands Junya Watanabe and Noir Kei Ninomiya, as if they were attending church, dressing for the occasion in the brand's most spectacular pieces. Designers struggle to balance their need to escape with the need to reflect reality. Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, for example, made his entire collection in black. Shows like Valentinos can draw crowds that rival a movie premiere. Sometimes celebrities don't attend a show because they are paid to be there. Sometimes they are friends or even family members of a designer. Paris Fashion Week is of course not just about celebrities. Some designers present truly wild clothes. Show-goers or those simply watching online are desperate for the thrill and controversy of 1990s fashion, often remembered by brands like Mugler. Other designers are more pragmatic. Sacais Chitose Abe makes some of the most wearable and accessible clothing in the industry, yet it remains inventive and completely original.

