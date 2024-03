Katie Holmes' black column dress was minimalist outfit at its best

Katie Holmes may still be associated with her portrayal of the spunky girl next door, Joey Potter, in the late '90s series. Dawsons Creek, but his career extends far beyond the world of film and television. The actress made her Broadway debut in 2008, in the Arthur Miller film. All my sons. Since his first appearance on stage, the famous actor has had two other concerts, the latest being the Roundabout Theater Company's Off-Broadway production. The wandererswhich opened in February 2023. So it makes sense that The New Yorker would be one of the Broadway stars in attendance at the organization's 2024 gala on March 4. Holmes brought her own touch of minimalism to the annual event, donning sleek black. column dress with playful accents. Styled by Brie Welch, Holmes arrived at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan wearing a sleeveless, ankle-length black column dress. Although the number was sophisticated and sleek, she had fun with her shoes, opting for Magda Butryms Floral-Appliqu Satin. Open toe pumps (a style of the moment destined to seduce fashion girls this spring). From there, Holmes brightened up her neutral number with sumptuous jewelry by Ara Vartanian, including the Biela earrings, Pulsar ring and a diamond bracelet. Finally, her signature silver nose ring added just the right amount of edge to the luxurious red carpet ensemble. Marleen Moses/WireImage/Getty Images At this year's ceremony, which honored director Kenny Leon with the Jason Robards Award, Holmes was joined by other industry figures, including Rose Byrne and Vanessa Williams. Byrne wore a glamorous sheer and shimmering dress, while Williams wore a polished plaid wool dress. Not to mention, actress and singer Ariana DeBose gave a phenomenal performance at the event. (+) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Marleen Moses/WireImage/Getty Images Even if you're not going to be attending parties on Broadway anytime soon, you can still recreate Holmes' latest look for a chic night out with the styles ahead. (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

