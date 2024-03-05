Fashion
Artists who walked the Fashion Week catwalks
Few industries are as inextricably linked as music and fashion. From Michael Jacksonthe glittery glove and the striking hairstyles from the Supremes era for Beyonceit is streaked with silverRenaissance dress code and Billie EilishWith their subversive take on baggy streetwear, musicians have been setting fashion trends for decades. Add to that the artists who have officially entered the fashion space collaborating with iconic houses and brands – Pharrell, Rihanna, Kanye, Oh my! – and you have two industries that most often work in tandem.
In the past year alone, a plethora of musicians have made incredible strides in the fashion industry. Last Valentine's Day (February 14, 2023), Louis Vuitton officially announced that Pharrell Williams would be the new creative director of the men's fashion house, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh in the role. The singer's first collection “Happy” debuted during Paris Men's Fashion Week a few months later (June 20, 2023), complete with a performance alongside Jay Z on the emblematic Pont Neuf.
Approximately four months after the launch of Pharrell's first LV men's collection (October 25, 2023), Puma announced that A$AP Rocky will be creative director of the brand's motorsport category. The previous month (September 7, 2023), Rocky's longtime partner and music icon Rihanna returned to Puma with a new “Avanti” sneaker after taking several years off as the label's creative director Fenty from the brand.
Naturally, Fashion Week brings together all the stars of the entertainment industry, but a few musical artists have graced the runways themselves. From Jennifer Lopez has Madonna And Playboy Bookshere are some musicians who paraded during Fashion Week.
-
Sam Smith
Billboard Hot 100 tops chart Sam Smith opts for a gothic look as she walks the runway during the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2024.
-
Dua Lipa
Singer of “Training Season” Dua Lipa looks pretty in pink as she walks the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week – Spring/Summer 2022, September 24, 2021.
-
Rihanna
Nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna appears on the catwalk in an all-black ensemble during the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2008 collection as part of Milan Fashion Week, September 27, 2007.
-
Miley Cyrus
The “Flowers” hitmaker Miley Cyrus shows off her fit figure as she walks the runway at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020.
-
Beyonce
Beyoncé Knowles walks the runway during the “Fashion for Relief” fashion show, with proceeds to help victims of Hurricane Katrina, during Olympus Fashion Week at Bryant Park on September 16, 2005 in New York.
-
Phoebe Bridgers
Boygeny member Phoebe Bridgers looks professional as she walks the runway during the Gucci Love Parade on November 2, 2021 in Los Angeles.
-
Lady Gaga
Award-winning singer and actress Lady Gaga epitomizes the high fashion look as she walks the runway in Marc Jacobs Fall 2016 during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on February 18, 2016.
-
Dear
Entertainment legend Dear and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing walk hand in hand during the Balmain Women's Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of the Balmain Festival V03 during Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris.
-
Jennifer Lopez
It's me… now: a love story writer
relives her iconic green Versace moment as she struts the runway at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy.
-
Jared Leto
Academy Award-winning actor and lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jared Leto, walks the runway in the Gucci Love Parade on November 2, 2021 in Los Angeles.
-
Kelly machine gun
Grammy-nominated genre-bending musician Machine Gun Kelly rocks a shimmering look as he walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Milan Men's Fashion Week, the January 15, 2022. .
-
Kid Cudi
“Day 'N' Nite” rapper Kid Cudi walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018.
-
Playboy Books
Whole Red Lotta Rapper Playboi Carti opts for a futuristic fit as he walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018.
-
Snoh Aalegra
Grammy-nominated R&B crooner Snoh Aalegra shows some skin as she walks the runway at the Mugler show as part of Paris Women's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 26, 2020.
-
Madonna
Madonna (and a poodle puppy!) walks the runway in a shimmering gold ensemble during Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring/Summer 1995 Ready-to-Wear show during Paris Fashion Week, October 14, 1994.
-
Grace Jones
Music and fashion icon Grace Jones commands the catwalk at the Tommy Hilfiger TOMMYNOW Spring 2019 Premiere: Tommy X Zendaya at Théâtre des Champs-Élysées on March 2, 2019 in Paris.
-
Young thug
Rapper “Ski” Young Thug walks the runway in an eye-catching fur coat during the Philipp Plein show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at the New York Public Library on February 13, 2017.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.billboard.com/photos/artists-fashion-week-runways-1235621263/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Daily quiz | On Antonio Vivaldi
- Artists who walked the Fashion Week catwalks
- Google Gemini uses invisible commands to define toxicity and shape the online world: Digital Expert
- Sask.Opening a breast health center and expanding the age range for screening
- China sets economic growth target of around 5% but acknowledges it won't be easy to achieve | Economy and business
- Settlement in Wisconsin fake voter case offers new details on Trump lawyers' strategy
- Security beefed up for Modi's first visit to valley after repeal of 370
- US Supreme Court Delays Texas Immigration Law | News
- It's been a minuteExBulletin
- Netherlands, Carroll Highlight MIAC Women's Hockey Awards 2024
- 40% reduction in “useless” content
- Ex-Trump Org. The director will plead guilty to perjury charges