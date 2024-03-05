Artists who walked the Fashion Week catwalks

Few industries are as inextricably linked as music and fashion. From Michael Jacksonthe glittery glove and the striking hairstyles from the Supremes era for Beyonceit is streaked with silverRenaissance dress code and Billie EilishWith their subversive take on baggy streetwear, musicians have been setting fashion trends for decades. Add to that the artists who have officially entered the fashion space collaborating with iconic houses and brands – Pharrell, Rihanna, Kanye, Oh my! – and you have two industries that most often work in tandem.

In the past year alone, a plethora of musicians have made incredible strides in the fashion industry. Last Valentine's Day (February 14, 2023), Louis Vuitton officially announced that Pharrell Williams would be the new creative director of the men's fashion house, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh in the role. The singer's first collection “Happy” debuted during Paris Men's Fashion Week a few months later (June 20, 2023), complete with a performance alongside Jay Z on the emblematic Pont Neuf.

Approximately four months after the launch of Pharrell's first LV men's collection (October 25, 2023), Puma announced that A$AP Rocky will be creative director of the brand's motorsport category. The previous month (September 7, 2023), Rocky's longtime partner and music icon Rihanna returned to Puma with a new “Avanti” sneaker after taking several years off as the label's creative director Fenty from the brand.

Naturally, Fashion Week brings together all the stars of the entertainment industry, but a few musical artists have graced the runways themselves. From Jennifer Lopez has Madonna And Playboy Bookshere are some musicians who paraded during Fashion Week.