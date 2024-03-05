Handbag made from an airplane debuts at Paris Fashion Week thanks to NASA





This handbag appeared on the runway out of nowhere. Coperni stunned partygoers at its Fall 2024 Paris Fashion Week show on Monday by debuting an innovative bag made from nothing but air. The Paris-based fashion brand, known for once airbrushing a dress onto a near-naked Bella Hadid in the middle of the runway, has teamed up with NASA to create the Air Swipe Bag, an accessory that flashes and you miss it with a translucent appearance. . Coperni teamed up with NASA to create the Air Swipe bag. Covered With a composition of 99% air and 1% glass, this cutting-edge clear bag weighs just 33 grams, about the same weight as a standard light bulb. Coperni said the cloud-shaped handbag is the largest object ever made from the space technology nanomaterial silica airgel, which is the lightest solid on planet Earth and often used by NASA to capture stardust. The brand developed this innovative accessory in collaboration with Ioannis Michaloudis, visual artist and silica airgel researcher at the American University of Cyprus. Creators told British Vogue it took 15 prototypes to come to fruition. The composition of the bag is 99% air and 1% glass. Covered The purse weighs just 33 grams, which is roughly equivalent to a standard light bulb. Getty Images “It’s scientific, but poetic,” said co-founder and creative director Sébastien Meyer, while CEO and co-founder Arnaud Vaillant described it as “magical, like a cloud.” When you hold a piece of silica airgel, it feels supernatural,” George Gould, director of research and development at Aspen Aerogels Inc., informed NASA of the material in 2010. “If you put it on a table, it makes an acoustic sound. It looks like a crystal glass hitting the table. From another world, indeed: the the material was used In NASA Stardust mission in 1999, who was the first to bring samples from a comet to Earth. Coperni noted that the material can “withstand extreme heat (1,200°C) and pressure 4,000 times its weight.” It is made from a space-technology nanomaterial silica airgel, which is the lightest solid on planet Earth. Getty Images Silica airgel is often used by NASA to capture stardust. Covered The brand developed this innovative accessory in collaboration with Professor Ioannis Michaloudis, a visual artist, academic and researcher based in Greece on silica airgel. Getty Images The fashion house said the nanomaterial silica airgel is the glass of the future and although it is very delicate, the handbag is not fragile. Fans wondered if the bag, which is shaped like the brand's iconic Swipe bag, could hold anything inside, to which Coperni replied: “It can hold an iPhone.” The Post has contacted Coperni for comment. The brand's co-founders, Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, have become masters of cutting-edge and inventive designs in the field of fashion technology. In 2022, Coperni notably went mega-viral online when she put on a catwalk show by spray-painting a white off-the-shoulder dress on a thong-clad Bella Hadid. It took 15 prototypes to complete. Getty Images The following year, the brand partnered with Boston Dynamics and included the engineering and robotics company's robot dogs in the show, as professional bag carriers for Lila Moss. And it seems this season has been no different, with the attention from the creators being off the charts. “The collection is a true homage to science fiction,” Vaillant told Vogue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/05/lifestyle/purse-made-out-of-air-debuts-at-paris-fashion-week-thanks-to-nasa/

