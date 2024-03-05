Evening and prom dress competition returns to Reston this month

A giveaway for evening and prom dresses will return to the Reston Community Center on March 16.

The RCC welcomes the 22nd Annual Diva Central Evening and Prom Dress Competition at its Lake Anne facility (1609-A Washington Plaza North). Middle and high school students can select an outfit from a collection of dresses, shoes and accessories.

The event aims to make prom attendance more inclusive for students, especially those who are struggling financially.

“When we started this program more than twenty years ago, RCC was the only local organization to offer such an event,” said RCC Board President Beverly Cosham. “Since then, we have been joined by several other similar offers aimed at young people. We are delighted that it has been such a success.

The collection includes items donated by community members throughout the month of February. Mannequins wearing donated dresses and accessories were placed in area schools and RCC facilities to help promote the event.

“Embracing sustainability, the Diva Central Dress Giveaway highlights our collective responsibility to promote the reuse and repurposing of clothing, fostering a more environmentally friendly approach to fashion that resonates with our shared values ​​and commitment to sustainability. environmental management,” the community center said in a statement. Press release.

All items are free and shoppers can choose up to two outfits. Volunteers are on hand to help teens with their selections, share makeup tips and offer door prizes and gift bags.

Registration is encouraged online before the event.