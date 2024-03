Try This: Clothing, Comedy and Serenades

Pocket change Join costume designer Diane Johnston for And it has pockets! The battle for clothing equality for women from 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at Fourth Plain Community Commons, 5107 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., Suite 111, Vancouver. Women's clothing has fewer and smaller pockets than men's clothing. For what? Johnston will delve into pockets of the past, tracing the history of the humble pocket and its relationship to voting rights and women's equality. Free entry. For more details, contact the Clark County Historical Museum at 360-993-5679 or [email protected]. Step by step As part of its chamber music series, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will perform Wind Serenades to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Joyce Garver Theater, 1500 NE Garfield St., Camas, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main St., Vancouver. The program includes Antonn Dvork's Serenade for Wind Instruments and WA Mozart's Serenade No. 11 for Wind Instruments in E-flat major. Tickets are $25 at www.vancouversymphony.org or $10 at the door for students. Questions? Call 360-735-7278. Original idea The next Science on Tap at the Kiggins Theater will take place The Mother-Child Union: a musical, poetic and scientific journey at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost between $15 and $45 at kigginstheatre.com. Author, speaker and neuroscientist Larry Sherman will discuss how a mother's brain changes during pregnancy and after birth (and for the rest of her life), the neuroscience of connections that occur in the brains of two and what happens when mothers sing to their children. The discussion will feature visual art, poetry readings and music from singer-songwriter Naomi LaViolette. Just for Laughs The Rogue Apostles Radio Show Presents Vancouver's Funniest Comedians, a stand-up comedy competition from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through March 31 at UnderBar, 17011/2 Broadway St., Vancouver. There is no cover charge for this series, hosted by Dennis Cruise and Savannah O. Bennington. The audience's responses will determine the winner. Cash prizes range from $25 to $300 and each comedian will receive a $20 gift certificate from UnderBar. The top five comedians will receive paid comedy gigs in April. Learn more about www.underbarvancouver.com.

