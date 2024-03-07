Ambera Wellmann's paintings added style to the Muglers Paris Fashion Week show





Paintings by featured artist Ambera Wellmann took over the catwalks this past weekend. His rich, eerie compositions appeared on four looks during Thierry Mugler's fall/winter 2024 flagship presentation at Paris Fashion Week. Creative director Casey Cadwallader's latest collection imbues strong home silhouettes with unprecedented dimension, texture and texture through Wellmann color and pattern. Wellmann's sensual “pictorial catachresis” (catachresis is defined as the incorrect use of a word) complements Mugler's dark allure. As legendary muses like Natasha Poly and Joan Smalls stormed the dark and cold school gymnasium where the show was taking place, Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum strutted down the runway in a strapless dress printed with the unmistakable apples from Wellmann's painting . To a girl in a garden (2023). Before its Art Basel Miami Beach 2021 stand with Company, Wellmann told Coco Romack that she grew up without plumbing in a dreary log cabin in the middle of the woods in Nova Scotia, Canada. She loved art as a child, but her elementary school cut its art programs. The talented youngster moved to Halifax in her early 20s to manage a record store and began her Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Nova Scotia College of Art & Design shortly after. “I was meeting other misfit children like me for the first time,” she said. While earning a master's degree in fine arts at the University of Guelph in Ontario, she won an award that allowed her to live in Europe for a year. She chose Berlin for its proximity to the porcelain capital of Meissen. Wellmann then moved to Mexico City and abandoned his floral designs for a tense balance of darkness and light evoking El Greco and Francisco Goya. She anchored the New Museum's 2021 Triennale and made headlines earlier this year as the second artist at international megagallery Hauser and Wirth. taken up as part of its new co-representation program. Very early on, the artist built his community with playful Instagram posts where, for example, toilets sported a toupee. Although she has since deleted the nonsense from her feed, social media also gave rise to her catwalk debut: it's where Cadwallader discovered her work. I literally saw this painting and I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so sexy and it's so sinister, just like this collection,'” he said. Fashionista. I sent her a message and she said, “This is the best message I’ve ever received.” Let's do this.' We made them in all these beautiful velvets and shiny denims… It was an honor to be able to work with such beautiful images. Although the artist has not commented on the process of obtaining her work on the Cadwalladers' clothing, it appears that she reproduced existing paintings rather than creating new ones. In addition to Wijnaldum's look, Chinese model Lina Zhang strutted in a sleek black ensemble accented by shimmering strips of distorted faces reminiscent of Wellmann's. Impossibility (2022). It’s all cut out with this very crazy logic,” Cadwallader said of the collection. “At the same time, it creates leakage, volume and dynamism.” He could describe Wellmann's work in the same way. Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





