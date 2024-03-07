Meet the 2024 Best of Bergen Purchasing and Service Winners





You voted, we counted. Here are the results for the Shopping and Services categories of the magazine's Best of Bergen reader poll (201). How we determined the Best of Bergen winners There were two rounds of voting.

The first round, voting by nomination, began on October 6 and ended on October 27, 2023. The second round featured the top 7 nominations from the first round in a head-to-head vote that began on December 13 and ended in December. December 28, 2023. Voters were entitled to one vote per category, per person and per round.

The finalists are ranked in order of arrival. See the winners of other categories Mechanic/Automotive Service Fort Lee Road Auto Body 237 Fort Lee Road, Teaneck, (201) 836-0752, fortleeroadautobody.com Finalists Cals Car Care, Westwood

Joe Heidt Volkswagen, Ramsey

Doyles Automotive Service, New Milford Library Bookends 211 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, (201) 445-0726, book-ends.com Finalists Books and Greetings, Northvale

The Curious Reader, Glen Rock

Soldato Books & Records, Rutherford Car dealer Subaru Freedom 55 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, (866) 938-9505, libertysubaru.com Finalists Joe Heidt Volkswagen, Ramsey

Benzel-Busch Service, Authorized Mercedes-Benz Service Center, Englewood

All American Fords in Paramus, Paramus Car Wash/Detail Workshop Big Eds Car Wash 17-16 River Road, Fair Lawn, (201) 797-0022, bigedscarwash.com Finalists Ridgewood Auto Wash, Glen Rock

Automotive Polishing Center, Waldwick

Urban Auto Spa, Franklin Lakes Car/limousine service Executive Limousine Vander Plaat 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, (201) 891-3856, vanderplaatlimo.com Finalists BBZ Limo Service NJ, Bergenfield

John Peters Professional Limousines, Norwood

Air Brook Worldwide, Parc de la Rochelle Children's clothing store Marcias Attic for children 29 N. Dean St., Englewood, (201) 894-5701, marciasatticforkids.com Finalists Ginger Kids, Westwood

Dennys Fashion, Style, For Everyone, Paramus

Little Nikkis, luxury for babies and children, Ho-Ho-Kus Collectibles/Gift Shop Lily & Kate gifts and accessories 66 E. Main St., Ramsey, (201) 327-5459, shoplilykategifts.com Finalists Westwood Candy & Gift Shop, Westwood

The Depot Gift Shop, Midland Park

Goffins Hallmark Shop, Rutherford Dry cleaners Clean all cleaners 289 Huyler Street, South Hackensack, (201) 342-5833, cleanallcleaners.com Finalists Pressed Fashion and Fabric Care, Ridgewood

Sir Francis Dry Cleaners, Westwood

Classy touch of Mahwah, Mahwah Event/Party Planners Eric Handler of Edgewood Country Club 449 Rivervale Road, River Vale, (201) 666-1200, edgewoodnj.com Finalists Magic Moments, LLC, Paramus

The perfect Shindig, Wyckoff

Well Dressed Events, Paramus Fashion accessories store Ginger cream 350 Center Avenue, Westwood, (201) 664-2440, gingerncream.com Finalists Warm Jewelry Box, Ridgewood

Femmebot Clothing, Ridgewood

Hunt & Orchard, Westwood Financial planner Jim Parks, CFP of Parks Wealth Management 148 Prospect Street, Ridgewood, 2nd Floor (201) 689-2020, parkswm.com Finalists Nicholas Donato of Donato Financial Group, Park Ridge

Vincent DePaola of Edward Jones, Oradell

Gregory G. Goodman of Merrill Lynch, Paramus Florist Allendale Flowers 72 W. Allendale Ave., Allendale, (201) 962-7272, allendaleflowers.com Finalists River Dell Flowers and Gifts, Oradell

Bill OSheas Florist and Gifts, Hasbrouck Heights

Perrys Florist, Glen Rock Furniture/decoration store IKEA 100 Ikea Drive, Paramus, (888) 888-4532, ikea.com Finalists Backyard Living, Ridgewood

Palisade Furniture, Englewood

Wostbrock House, Ridgewood Gourmet shop Market basket 813 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes, (201) 891-2000, marketbasket.com Finalists Uncle Giuseppes Market, Ramsey

Steves Market Inc, Ramsey

Maywoods Market, Maywood Grocery store/Supermarket Wegman 100 Farm View, Montvale, (551) 249-2200, wegmans.com Finalists Uncle Giuseppes Market, Ramsey

Stew Leonards Farm Fresh Food & Wine, Paramus

Maywoods Market, Maywood Interior designer/interior designer A.Sloan Design 364 Franklin Avenue, Wyckoff, (201) 312-1427, asloandesign.com Finalists Laurie DiGiacomo Interiors, Ridgewood

Allison Prior Interiors, Wyckoff

Vanessa DeLeon Associates, Edgewater Home renovation service Home Hardware 27 Franklin Turnpike, Waldwick, (201) 652-5666, homehardwaresupply.com Finalists Oakland Ace Hardware, Oakland

Ulrich Inc, Ridgewood

Aspen Home Renovation, Oradell Home maintenance service Ingris Home and Business Cleaning 17 Sylvan Street, Suite 103A, Rutherford, (201) 314-1262, ingriscleaning.com Finalists Termite Removal & Pest Control, Westwood

Generation III Inc, Waldwick

Aspen Home Renovation, Oradell Insurance agency/agent Carnegie title 55 Harristown Road, Suite 304, Glen Rock, (201) 354-5300, carnegietitle.com Finalists Dan Meredith Agency, Allstate Insurance, Rutherford

Robert J. Wilkens Insurance, Bogota

Otterstedt Insurance Agency, Englewood Cliffs Jewelry/watch store F. Silverman Jewelers 431a Chestnut Ridge Road, Woodcliff Lake, (201) 930-8883, fsilverman.com Finalists Abe & Co. Jewelers, Waldwick

LaViano Jewelers, Westwood

Kathys Jewelry, Paramus Law office Torchin Martel Orr (TMO) 95 Route 17, #109, Paramus, (201) 971-4866, tmolawfirm.com Finalists Campanella Law Firm, Midland Park

Stratton Ashtyani Law Group, Franklin Lakes

Corcoran Family Law Group, Hackensack Men's fashion store Sal Lauretta 621 Godwin Avenue, Midland Park, (201) 444-1666, sallauretta.com Finalists Groom and Groomsman Suits, Ridgewood

Mens Wearhouse, Paramus

Giorgios Tailoring & Menswear, Park Ridge Non-profit organisation The Food Brigade Inc. 185 W Madison Ave., Dumont, (201) 614-4414, foodbrigade.org Finalists Bergen County Habitat for Humanity, Westwood

Bergen County Family Promise, Ridgewood

Women's Rights Information Center, Englewood Nursery/Garden Store Rohslers Allendale Nursery 100 Franklin Turnpike, Allendale, (201) 327-3156, rohslers.com Finalists Abmas Farmers Market, Greenhouse and Backyard Petting Zoo, Wyckoff

Metropolitan Farm, Closter

Secor Farms, Mahwah Party Entertainment DJ Express Entertainment 29 Ridgefield Avenue, Ridgefield Park, djexpressnj.com Finalists Magic Moments, LLC, Paramus

Events 2 Remember NJ, Emerson

Taylor Events Group, Hackensack Pet store/Service Reigning cats and dogs 38 Broadway, Hillsdale, (201) 664-5800, reigncandd.com Finalists Happy Pet Training, Mahwah

Kathy Santo Dog Training, Ramsey

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Friendly Hotel, Emerson Photographer/Videographer Emilie Photography 615 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, (973) 907-4935, emilybwilson.com Finalists Alyson Barrow Photography, Oradell

Michelle McCooe Photography, Emerson

Rou Shoots, Fort Lee Real estate agent Kelli Peters of Keller Williams Village Square Realty 74 Godwin Avenue, Ridgewood, (973-632-7326, kellipetersrealtor.kw.com Finalists Anne Ryan of Coldwell Banker Realty, Ridgewood/Glen Rock office

Karen Kleinman of Keller Williams Town Life, Tenafly

Lana Henriques of Coldwell Banker, Closter Real estate company Coldwell Banker Realty, Hillsdale 50 Broadway, Hillsdale, (201) 930-8820, coldwellbanker.com Finalists Mission Realty, Wyckoff

Terrie O'Connor Realtors, Ramsey

The Paula Clark Group, Keller Williams Valley Realty, Westwood Shopping center/Mall American dream 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, (833) 263-7326, americandream.com Finalists Westfield Garden State Plaza

Downtown Bergen, Paramus

Tices Corner Market, Woodcliff Lake Sports/outdoor store DICKS sporting goods 240 Route 17 North, Paramus, (201) 261-2926, dickssportinggoods.com Finalists Ramsey Outdoor Store, Ramsey

Campmor, Paramus

Mount Everest, Westwood Tailor Anis Couture 100 Midland Avenue, River Edge, (201) 599-0830 Finalists Sal Lauretta, Midland Park

Fidencia Couture, Midland Park

Giorgios Tailoring & Menswear, Park Ridge Technical services Coban IT Solutions 1 Walter Hammond Place, PO Box 475, Waldwic, (201) 520-2025, cobancomputers.com Finalists powersolution.com, Midland Park

Bergen IT, Glen Rock

Geek Squad, Paramus Travel agency uTravel now New Milford, (201) 365-4333, utravel-now.com Finalists Jet Set Getaways, Wyckoff

Hillsdale Travel, Hillsdale

Enchanting holidays, Parc de la Rochelle Veterinary/animal hospital Oradell Veterinary Hospital 580 Winters Avenue, Paramus, (201) 262-0010, oradell.com Finalists Bergen County Veterinary Center, Waldwick

Emerson Veterinary Hospital, Emerson

Oradell Animal Care, Oradell Wedding room The area of ​​Florentine gardens 97 Rivervale Road, River Vale, (201) 666-0444, florentinegardens.com Finalists Edgewood Country Club, River Vale

Seasons Catering, Washington Township

Venetian, Garfield Women's fashion store KD Boutique – Kristin Dahl Fashions 32 Godwin Avenue, Midland Park, (201) 857-3677, kdboutiquenj.com Finalists Suite 201, Ridgewood

Ginger NCream, Westwood

Femmebot Clothing, Ridgewood

