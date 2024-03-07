Fashion
Meet the 2024 Best of Bergen Purchasing and Service Winners
You voted, we counted. Here are the results for the Shopping and Services categories of the magazine's Best of Bergen reader poll (201).
How we determined the Best of Bergen winners
- There were two rounds of voting.
- The first round, voting by nomination, began on October 6 and ended on October 27, 2023. The second round featured the top 7 nominations from the first round in a head-to-head vote that began on December 13 and ended in December. December 28, 2023. Voters were entitled to one vote per category, per person and per round.
- The finalists are ranked in order of arrival.
See the winners of other categories
Mechanic/Automotive Service
Fort Lee Road Auto Body
237 Fort Lee Road, Teaneck, (201) 836-0752, fortleeroadautobody.com
Finalists
- Cals Car Care, Westwood
- Joe Heidt Volkswagen, Ramsey
- Doyles Automotive Service, New Milford
Library
Bookends
211 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, (201) 445-0726, book-ends.com
Finalists
- Books and Greetings, Northvale
- The Curious Reader, Glen Rock
- Soldato Books & Records, Rutherford
Car dealer
Subaru Freedom
55 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, (866) 938-9505, libertysubaru.com
Finalists
- Joe Heidt Volkswagen, Ramsey
- Benzel-Busch Service, Authorized Mercedes-Benz Service Center, Englewood
- All American Fords in Paramus, Paramus
Car Wash/Detail Workshop
Big Eds Car Wash
17-16 River Road, Fair Lawn, (201) 797-0022, bigedscarwash.com
Finalists
- Ridgewood Auto Wash, Glen Rock
- Automotive Polishing Center, Waldwick
- Urban Auto Spa, Franklin Lakes
Car/limousine service
Executive Limousine Vander Plaat
530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, (201) 891-3856, vanderplaatlimo.com
Finalists
- BBZ Limo Service NJ, Bergenfield
- John Peters Professional Limousines, Norwood
- Air Brook Worldwide, Parc de la Rochelle
Children's clothing store
Marcias Attic for children
29 N. Dean St., Englewood, (201) 894-5701, marciasatticforkids.com
Finalists
- Ginger Kids, Westwood
- Dennys Fashion, Style, For Everyone, Paramus
- Little Nikkis, luxury for babies and children, Ho-Ho-Kus
Collectibles/Gift Shop
Lily & Kate gifts and accessories
66 E. Main St., Ramsey, (201) 327-5459, shoplilykategifts.com
Finalists
- Westwood Candy & Gift Shop, Westwood
- The Depot Gift Shop, Midland Park
- Goffins Hallmark Shop, Rutherford
Dry cleaners
Clean all cleaners
289 Huyler Street, South Hackensack, (201) 342-5833, cleanallcleaners.com
Finalists
- Pressed Fashion and Fabric Care, Ridgewood
- Sir Francis Dry Cleaners, Westwood
- Classy touch of Mahwah, Mahwah
Event/Party Planners
Eric Handler of Edgewood Country Club
449 Rivervale Road, River Vale, (201) 666-1200, edgewoodnj.com
Finalists
- Magic Moments, LLC, Paramus
- The perfect Shindig, Wyckoff
- Well Dressed Events, Paramus
Fashion accessories store
Ginger cream
350 Center Avenue, Westwood, (201) 664-2440, gingerncream.com
Finalists
- Warm Jewelry Box, Ridgewood
- Femmebot Clothing, Ridgewood
- Hunt & Orchard, Westwood
Financial planner
Jim Parks, CFP of Parks Wealth Management
148 Prospect Street, Ridgewood, 2nd Floor
(201) 689-2020, parkswm.com
Finalists
- Nicholas Donato of Donato Financial Group, Park Ridge
- Vincent DePaola of Edward Jones, Oradell
- Gregory G. Goodman of Merrill Lynch, Paramus
Florist
Allendale Flowers
72 W. Allendale Ave., Allendale, (201) 962-7272, allendaleflowers.com
Finalists
- River Dell Flowers and Gifts, Oradell
- Bill OSheas Florist and Gifts, Hasbrouck Heights
- Perrys Florist, Glen Rock
Furniture/decoration store
IKEA
100 Ikea Drive, Paramus, (888) 888-4532, ikea.com
Finalists
- Backyard Living, Ridgewood
- Palisade Furniture, Englewood
- Wostbrock House, Ridgewood
Gourmet shop
Market basket
813 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes, (201) 891-2000, marketbasket.com
Finalists
- Uncle Giuseppes Market, Ramsey
- Steves Market Inc, Ramsey
- Maywoods Market, Maywood
Grocery store/Supermarket
Wegman
100 Farm View, Montvale, (551) 249-2200, wegmans.com
Finalists
- Uncle Giuseppes Market, Ramsey
- Stew Leonards Farm Fresh Food & Wine, Paramus
- Maywoods Market, Maywood
Interior designer/interior designer
A.Sloan Design
364 Franklin Avenue, Wyckoff, (201) 312-1427, asloandesign.com
Finalists
- Laurie DiGiacomo Interiors, Ridgewood
- Allison Prior Interiors, Wyckoff
- Vanessa DeLeon Associates, Edgewater
Home renovation service
Home Hardware
27 Franklin Turnpike, Waldwick, (201) 652-5666, homehardwaresupply.com
Finalists
- Oakland Ace Hardware, Oakland
- Ulrich Inc, Ridgewood
- Aspen Home Renovation, Oradell
Home maintenance service
Ingris Home and Business Cleaning
17 Sylvan Street, Suite 103A, Rutherford, (201) 314-1262, ingriscleaning.com
Finalists
- Termite Removal & Pest Control, Westwood
- Generation III Inc, Waldwick
- Aspen Home Renovation, Oradell
Insurance agency/agent
Carnegie title
55 Harristown Road, Suite 304, Glen Rock, (201) 354-5300, carnegietitle.com
Finalists
- Dan Meredith Agency, Allstate Insurance, Rutherford
- Robert J. Wilkens Insurance, Bogota
- Otterstedt Insurance Agency, Englewood Cliffs
Jewelry/watch store
F. Silverman Jewelers
431a Chestnut Ridge Road, Woodcliff Lake, (201) 930-8883, fsilverman.com
Finalists
- Abe & Co. Jewelers, Waldwick
- LaViano Jewelers, Westwood
- Kathys Jewelry, Paramus
Law office
Torchin Martel Orr (TMO)
95 Route 17, #109, Paramus, (201) 971-4866, tmolawfirm.com
Finalists
- Campanella Law Firm, Midland Park
- Stratton Ashtyani Law Group, Franklin Lakes
- Corcoran Family Law Group, Hackensack
Men's fashion store
Sal Lauretta
621 Godwin Avenue, Midland Park, (201) 444-1666, sallauretta.com
Finalists
- Groom and Groomsman Suits, Ridgewood
- Mens Wearhouse, Paramus
- Giorgios Tailoring & Menswear, Park Ridge
Non-profit organisation
The Food Brigade Inc.
185 W Madison Ave., Dumont, (201) 614-4414, foodbrigade.org
Finalists
- Bergen County Habitat for Humanity, Westwood
- Bergen County Family Promise, Ridgewood
- Women's Rights Information Center, Englewood
Nursery/Garden Store
Rohslers Allendale Nursery
100 Franklin Turnpike, Allendale, (201) 327-3156, rohslers.com
Finalists
- Abmas Farmers Market, Greenhouse and Backyard Petting Zoo, Wyckoff
- Metropolitan Farm, Closter
- Secor Farms, Mahwah
Party Entertainment
DJ Express Entertainment
29 Ridgefield Avenue, Ridgefield Park, djexpressnj.com
Finalists
- Magic Moments, LLC, Paramus
- Events 2 Remember NJ, Emerson
- Taylor Events Group, Hackensack
Pet store/Service
Reigning cats and dogs
38 Broadway, Hillsdale, (201) 664-5800, reigncandd.com
Finalists
- Happy Pet Training, Mahwah
- Kathy Santo Dog Training, Ramsey
- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Friendly Hotel, Emerson
Photographer/Videographer
Emilie Photography
615 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, (973) 907-4935, emilybwilson.com
Finalists
- Alyson Barrow Photography, Oradell
- Michelle McCooe Photography, Emerson
- Rou Shoots, Fort Lee
Real estate agent
Kelli Peters of Keller Williams Village Square Realty
74 Godwin Avenue, Ridgewood, (973-632-7326, kellipetersrealtor.kw.com
Finalists
- Anne Ryan of Coldwell Banker Realty, Ridgewood/Glen Rock office
- Karen Kleinman of Keller Williams Town Life, Tenafly
- Lana Henriques of Coldwell Banker, Closter
Real estate company
Coldwell Banker Realty, Hillsdale
50 Broadway, Hillsdale, (201) 930-8820, coldwellbanker.com
Finalists
- Mission Realty, Wyckoff
- Terrie O'Connor Realtors, Ramsey
- The Paula Clark Group, Keller Williams Valley Realty, Westwood
Shopping center/Mall
American dream
1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, (833) 263-7326, americandream.com
Finalists
- Westfield Garden State Plaza
- Downtown Bergen, Paramus
- Tices Corner Market, Woodcliff Lake
Sports/outdoor store
DICKS sporting goods
240 Route 17 North, Paramus, (201) 261-2926, dickssportinggoods.com
Finalists
- Ramsey Outdoor Store, Ramsey
- Campmor, Paramus
- Mount Everest, Westwood
Tailor
Anis Couture
100 Midland Avenue, River Edge, (201) 599-0830
Finalists
- Sal Lauretta, Midland Park
- Fidencia Couture, Midland Park
- Giorgios Tailoring & Menswear, Park Ridge
Technical services
Coban IT Solutions
1 Walter Hammond Place, PO Box 475, Waldwic,
(201) 520-2025, cobancomputers.com
Finalists
- powersolution.com, Midland Park
- Bergen IT, Glen Rock
- Geek Squad, Paramus
Travel agency
uTravel now
New Milford, (201) 365-4333, utravel-now.com
Finalists
- Jet Set Getaways, Wyckoff
- Hillsdale Travel, Hillsdale
- Enchanting holidays, Parc de la Rochelle
Veterinary/animal hospital
Oradell Veterinary Hospital
580 Winters Avenue, Paramus, (201) 262-0010, oradell.com
Finalists
- Bergen County Veterinary Center, Waldwick
- Emerson Veterinary Hospital, Emerson
- Oradell Animal Care, Oradell
Wedding room
The area of Florentine gardens
97 Rivervale Road, River Vale, (201) 666-0444, florentinegardens.com
Finalists
- Edgewood Country Club, River Vale
- Seasons Catering, Washington Township
- Venetian, Garfield
Women's fashion store
KD Boutique – Kristin Dahl Fashions
32 Godwin Avenue, Midland Park, (201) 857-3677, kdboutiquenj.com
Finalists
- Suite 201, Ridgewood
- Ginger NCream, Westwood
- Femmebot Clothing, Ridgewood
|
Sources
2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/local/201-mag/2024/03/07/best-of-bergen-county-shopping-service-poll-results-for-2024/72727677007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nigerian table tennis teams advance to African Games
- Meet the 2024 Best of Bergen Purchasing and Service Winners
- Prime Minister Modi in Srinagar today amid tight security, his first visit to Kashmir since the move of Article 370
- Jokowi praises SOEs and Erick: Thank God it had a real impact on Ultramicro and MSMEs
- American actor Blair Underwood seen in Tobago
- Stock market today: Wall Street rises to send the S&P 500 back to its record
- How beauty companies can reduce risks associated with using AI technology
- Indian boy, 12, calmly traps wandering leopard after it walks into room. #India #Shorts #BBCNews
- Donald Trump reveals counterprogramming for Biden's SOTU speech
- Queen remains a timeless coming-of-age tale, but has Kangana Ranaut's character added to her legacy? | Bollywood News
- Hockey team defeats Newington for opening state tournament win
- Arizona AG announces lawsuit against defunct clothing store