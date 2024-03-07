Fashion
Lewisville teacher resigns weeks after viral video of him in dress
A Lewisville ISD teacher has resigned, the district said, after being placed on administrative leave because a prominent right-wing social media account posted a video of him wearing a pink dress during a school day. school spirit.
Rachmad Tjachyadi, a science teacher, said in statements to colleagues and students that the decision to resign was largely motivated by hateful comments posted online that overshadowed student learning.
This is a true teacher at @LewisvilleISD, the post read. How is this acceptable?!
The video was originally posted for Valentine's Day on X, formerly Twitter, by TikTok's Libs social media account. The account has nearly 3 million followers and frequently targets LGBTQ people.
Governor Greg Abbott also weighed in on the video on social media, touting its school choice plan and declaring, “No parent should be forced by the state to send their child to this school.” Abbott gained some momentum for his plan after Tuesday's primary, as half of his opponents backed by lawmakers who opposed education savings accounts appear to be headed to the state Legislature.
An internal investigation by Lewisville ISD found the district had no specific policy regarding staff attire on dress-up days. In a letter to colleagues announcing his decision, the teacher said he appreciated the district's support and affirmation that he had not violated any policies.
District officials placed Tjachyadi on leave a day after the video was posted. Students defended the Hebron High School teacher, launching a petition claiming he was dressed for Spirit Day. More than 20,000 people have signed the online petition bring the professor back on Wednesday evening.
He is an excellent teacher, he explains chemistry very well and has created a very fun and safe environment for his students, the petition reads. He does not deserve to be defamed and lose his job.
Lewisville ISD spokesperson Amanda Brim said The Dallas Morning News in February, it is standard district procedure to place a staff member on leave while it reviews concerns shared with the campus.
More love, less hate
About two dozen people showed up to the Lewisville ISD board meeting Monday night, many of them wearing pink in support of the man affectionately known as MT
The group protesting the district's decision to place Tjachyadi on administrative leave held colorful signs that read: More love, less hate! It was never about the dress. Hate should not be part of the school curriculum.
Stacey Monroe, director of the Trans Empowerment Coalition, has rallied support from alumni, faculty, community members and advocacy groups such as Equality Texas, Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs, Dallas Asian American Historical Society , Dallas Social Queer Organization, Carrollton Pride, Dallas Radical Fairies, and the Dallas Anti-War Committee.
Were there for [Tjachyadi] as a community, Monroe said. We want to remind [the district] that we will not be silenced and that we will not allow this to continue.
Schools must be led with compassion, love and humility, she continued.
As board members prepared to begin the scheduled work session, during which public comments were expected to be related to agenda items, Monroe disrupted the meeting by chanting lead with love and not with hatred. Lewisville must reinstate.
When Erin Roston's son was getting ready for high school, she made sure that in Hebron there was a Gay Straight Alliance club where kids, regardless of their sexuality, could come together to support each other.
Roston eventually met Tjachyadi and the two became friends. For her son, who identifies as gay, the teacher helped him build community and feel comfortable with his identity.
By getting rid of Mr. T in Lewisville, they're telling kids like my son that who they are inside should stay inside, she said.
Roston's son loved wearing dangling earrings to school as a super fun way to express himself, but he has since stopped out of fear.
The two were part of the group of protesters demanding Tjachyadis' reinstatement at the school.
It's time to walk away
In his letter announcing his resignation, Tjachyadi wrote that he had always focused on students and believed in the important work being done every day at Hebron High School and across the district. But he emphasized that any time disagreements between adults overshadow the learning and well-being of our students, it is time to walk away.
School Principal Amy Boughton told families in her class that the district was working to find a full-time replacement for Tjachyadi. She encouraged families to contact her, an assistant principal or a counselor to discuss their concerns.
While I know this can be difficult, it is important that we respect Mr. T's decision and support him in this choice, Boughton wrote.
