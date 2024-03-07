Martha Gottwald from Neubyrne takes on the Dirt Cheap challenge | Entertainment/Life





Fashion designer Martha Gottwald, a Baton Rouge native, is larger than life in her designs and her everyday approach. After the extravagant fashion designer took a four-month break from social media, many of her more than 224,000 followers breathed a sigh of relief when she reappeared in early 2024. In addition to offering occasional photographic evidence of her incredible sense of style and designs, she also returned with some news. Gottwald announced that Unbridledher mostly pink fashion line, will live on with her “artistic and personalized designs”, but it is out of the wholesale/mass production process. Neubyrne's website is still active with some products still available, and Gottwald is still designing, but she doesn't handle all the fashion collections, shows and production.

As I noted during the Baton Rouge Classic lunch I had with Gottwald in 2023, she is a study in contrasts. As glamorous as she is, she chose the modest Jay's BBQ on Government Street as her lunch spot. She arrived wearing a more pink than pink ruffled top with a trucker cap. Based on her fun-loving spirit and what I observed as her ability to shoot from all angles, I invited her on an adventure. But first, having just returned from a family vacation to St. Barts, Gottwald showed me around his new studio in Baton Rouge's Old Goodwood neighborhood. After the tour, we both went on an unusual fashion excursion.

We went to Dirt Cheap in Zachary. Gottwald had never been to Zachary's or Dirt Cheap. My idea was that a shopping trip to Dirt Cheap with Gottwald might prove that putting together an interesting outfit is more of an approach to life, a way of thinking, than an overflowing wallet. I was right. Shopping at Dirt Cheap requires a certain mindset and it turns out Gottwald is a natural. For the uninitiated, Dirt Cheap describes itself as: “an extreme value retailer giving second chances to big brand customer returns and excess inventory.” The first store opened in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in the late 1970s. It was then called Hudson's. The second store was in Magee, the town where I graduated from high school. Going to Hudson back then was like going on a treasure hunt, something that hasn't changed much. Dirt Cheap shoppers should never intend to find something specific. An open mind is necessary.

The company's website says it is “the largest purchaser of insurance claims in the United States.” They also sell manufacturer and retailer buyouts, closeouts, bankruptcies, overstocks, closeouts, customer returns, and off-season products. Warning: Dirt Cheap's racks of clothing and other typical merchandise are not for the faint of heart or those with OCD tendencies. Gottwald was like a duck to water, seconds after we arrived, looking at prices and throwing blouses, pants, sweaters, shoes and boots into our buggy. Twenty minutes later, she had seven outfits ready to try on, including shoes, and it was time for the dressing room. Her first outfit was a pair of navy blue men's pants which she wore with the belt pulled down and paired with a perfectly fitted light blue blouse and an oversized men's jacket. She found a pair of sleek pointed-toe DKNY pumps to complete the ensemble.

“I'm obsessed with this oversized blazer. I love that the pants are loose and boyfriend and the top is fitted,” she said of the outfit, before making a makeshift walk down the catwalk, in passing a stack of 40% off sleeping bags. on one side and ramshackle shelves of pillows and bedding on the other. No one at Dirt Cheap batted an eyelid. “I love that the hem of the pants is out. It's awesome,” she said. She replaced the oversized blazer with a cropped seersucker jacket. It looked fabulous, but upon closer inspection we noticed there was a 3 inch tear in the sleeve. (These things happen at Dirt Cheap and there are no returns). Next, she tried on a boy's periwinkle striped pocket t-shirt with the pants. She looked like she was ready to pose in a catalog. (For the record, I tried on a few outfits and didn't look ready to pose in a catalog so it's no guarantee that a trip to Dirt Cheap will turn you into a cover girl.)

“If I design another line, maybe I'll make a belt like this,” she said, referring to the turned-down waist of the men's pants she wore. “I love it. What a great look!” Next, she opted for knee-high boots, skinny jeans, and a '90s-vibe shirt. Ultimately, she went back to the blazer with this outfit and called it “stellar.” Next up was a swinging summer tank dress with the blazer and camo heels. She swapped the blazer for an oversized sweater vest (size 2X). “I would also do sandals, but I need a pedicure, so not today,” she said. “Very cute. Very fun.” She then tried on boys' Bermuda shorts that she said had “a very Princess Diana vibe,” with a polka dot shirt and oversized blazer. Somehow, at the Dirt Cheap checkout, she didn't buy the shorts, which she considers, dramatically, one of the “biggest regrets of my life”.

With several other outfits in between, she ended up in men's pants with a rugby striped shirt and black DKNY pumps. She spent $74.30 on six outfits, including the black pumps. She didn't attempt to purchase the oversized blazer because she said she already owns quite a few. She encouraged me to try. I did and tried to buy it, but the employees couldn't remove the safety clip. (These things happen at Dirt Cheap. Experienced Dirt Cheapers learn to get used to them.) Gottwald's top three tips for putting together an outfit are: You can break the rules.

Look everywhere, including the men's and kids' section, for potential gems.

Don't worry about sizes. Oversized items can be wonderful.

“I know it's not in everyone's business to dress the way I do, to mix and match and wear things like that together,” she said. “But I hope people will be braver and take a chance on outfits. Clothes can be so much fun and express who you are.”

