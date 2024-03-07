As Egypt's economy collapses, sustainable fashion soars

Editor's note: This story is part of a collaboration between Ensia and For example explore environmental efforts by communities facing potentially more pressing problems such as war and poverty. Egab is a media startup that helps young local journalists from the Middle East and Africa get published in regional and international media, with a focus on solutions journalism.

To the vast majority of For around 4.7 million people living in Monofeya, one of Egypt's poorest provinces, sustainable fashion is a term that probably doesn't mean much. But it's here, where 26% of the population lives below the poverty line, only one company recycled approximately 940 tons (850 metric tons) of fabric in five years.

As entrepreneurs, we were interested in creative manufacturing and environmental solutions after noticing the amount of textile waste, says Amgad Mustafaco-founder of Green Fashion, the brand that brought together some 200 women for bring piles of fabrics and textiles back to life who would otherwise be cremated or thrown into landfills. The company, which started in 2018, uses surplus fabrics and textile waste from 50 textile factories for its raw materials.

Each year, Egypt's sprawling textile industry, which accounts for 4% of the country's GDP, produces around 234,000 tonnes (212,000 tonnes). metric tonnes) of textile waste, according to a UN study study.

And the environmental impact of the global fashion industry is enormous.

It takes 10,000 liters (2,600 gallons) of water to grow the cotton needed to make a single pair of jeans, enough to hydrate a person for 10 years. according to the UN. And oneAccording to recent reports from McKinsey, the industry produces 310% of total greenhouse gasesits solvents and dyes represent a quarter of industrial water pollution and, in recent years, it has accounted for 2035% of microplastics end up in the ocean. The UN has called fast fashion, an environmental emergency. Things changed with the advent of mass production and fast fashion. But today, with the economy struggling, repurposing and repurposing are on the rise.

During the last years, a struggling economy in Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country, has pushed consumers to seek cheaper alternatives to international branded clothing. This has stimulated an appetite for recycled and upcycled clothing, which in turn reduces fabric waste, creates employment opportunities and unleashes creativity as individuals and entities find ways to reuse fabrics and clothing used.

According to sustainable fashion advocates, repurposing or repurposing clothing is nothing new to Egyptians. The idea of ​​sustainability existed at all Egyptian social levels, says Esraa Aburehab, a sustainability and environmental consultant. I mean, who didn't wear their older parents' clothes, when other specific pieces were passed around among family members?

The impact of this economic slowdown has spread to all social classes. Millions of people have been pushed into poverty, and clothing is among the many goods and services affected.

We used to go to Cairo several times a year just to visit the malls and buy new clothes, says Rahma Youssef, a teacher from the coastal city of Suez, 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of the capital. Then prices skyrocketed. What once earned us two or three coins now barely covers an item, she adds, explaining that she and her sister now rely on saving and buying. custom-made clothing (which is often cheaper than designer items) and repairing and restyling old clothing.

According to Basma Tawakol, founder of the online thrift store Dayra, the need for cheaper clothing has opened the door to sustainable fashion. With devaluations, people looked for alternatives to deliberate price increases, Tawakol says. I thought my customers would be from the middle and lower classes, but I also had loyal upper class customers.

Since its launch in 2020, Dayra releases an upcycled collection of around 12 pieces every few months, mixing and matching different fabrics and old clothing.

Meanwhile, Green Fashion mass-produces recycled clothing, relying on rolls of defective fabrics that cost no more than 25% of intact ones, as well as unwanted second-hand clothing to produce their pieces. In the past, we produced a thousand pieces from waste fabric and defective bolts, says Moustafa. We generally produce one new piece for every four second-hand garments.

Acquire skills and knowledge

Green Fashion not only recycles fabrics, it also develops skills. The company trains new tailors for six months, two months on sewing and two more months on recycling. After completing their training, tailors work under supervision before being able to work alone, Moustafa explains.

Green Fashion only hires women. As a result, it helps the local community, by carrying out a social impact alongside its environmental goals, by empowering women who otherwise had little or no income, training them and providing them with decent employment, says Moustafa. Properly spread the concept of sustainability, one person at a time. Amgad Moustafa

Sohair Asfour, a mother of four, was a full-time housewife until 2018, when her husband lost his job, leaving the family in need of income.

At Green Fashion, I learned embroidery and sewing, and currently I help our trainers teach newcomers, explains Asfour. My work has helped me lead a better life and changed my mentality towards old items.

Youssre Abdelkader, co-founder of From waste to good tastea sustainable design initiative, declare their workshops, which started in 2021 to teach repair and recycling methods, such as quilting, to attract students of different ages. In the beginning, most of our workshop participants were students and recent graduates. Over time, the age range began to widen, and people in their 40s and 50s are now joining them, she says.

Green Fashion recently began training in two other poor Egyptian governorates, Gharbia and Aswan. Our objective is to hire 300 additional women in these new production units and to recycle 1,000 tonnes (1,100 tonnes) of waste by the end of 2024, explains Moustafa. In addition, Green Fashion plans to launch a fabric donation vehicle in rural areas and universities in Egypt.

We need to spread the concept of sustainability, one person at a time, says Moustafa.



