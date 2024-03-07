Stray Kids shine at Paris and Milan Fashion Week





While 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Chang Bin and HAN), the production sub-unit of Stray Kids, was presumably in the studio, back in South Korea, the rest of the group was fulfilling their duties as ambassadors for the fashion brand and attended the fall-winter 24'. Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks. The 4th generation K-pop superstars continue to make noise wherever they land, and this time, crowds flocked to Milan and Paris fashion weeks to catch a glimpse of one of the members. Hyunjin was first, while Milan came first on the schedule. Stays speculates (and hopes) that Lee Know will attend the Gucci Cruise show in London scheduled for May, since he wasn't at the ready-to-wear show the other week. He was unable to attend their SS24 fashion show last September, when he, Hyunjin and Seungmin were involved in a car accident after a rehearsal, having to respectfully postpone all activities, including a trip to Milan for the shows Gucci and Versace for Lee Know and Hyunjin. But don't worry, that means Lee Know has time to spend with his three beloved cats Soonie, Doongie and Dori. Read next Hwang Hyunjin, now nicknamed The Prince of Versace by fans and Donatella Versace herself, looked dapper in a black suit and super cool gothic makeup with 90s MTV curtains. He attended the show in Milan, before the Prince of Versace danced with Donatella and Princess of Genovia Anne Hathaway at the afterparty. Hyunjin attends Versace (Photo: Provided by Versace) Seungmin led the way for Stray Kids at Paris Fashion Week, attending Jonathan Anderson's Loewe show. Unlike his character as the adorable but dry-humored member of Stray Kids, Seungmin opted for a more casual and cuddly vibe with his tactile green top and jeans combo with sneakers with a plume of bows cascading from his collar. He matched the look with bedhead hair with a bit of volume, which he patted back when it got too unruly.) The member of the Stray Kids, affectionately known as the group's puppy with a wicked sense of humor and funny, showed his softer side, giving J.Dubs, the creative director, a gift as a thank you for his participation in the show. Seungmin The group's maknae, IN, was next at PFW, attending Seán McGirr's Paris debut for Alexander McQueen. Stray Kids’ “Baby Bread” looked flawless in a belted leather trench with a dramatic accented silhouette paired with ruched denim. A single, perfectly placed strand of hair fell in her face, giving major River Phoenix vibes. It's no surprise that IN's fashion game is strong, as Hyunjin revealed to Rolling Stone UK last year that if he had to share clothes with another member, it would be IN because of his style awesome. The tougher look of the 90s idols was pulled off perfectly by the youngest member of Stray Kids. Maknae at the top- IN in Alexander McQueen (Photo: provided by Alexander McQueen: Photography: Jack Chipper) Félix was the last member to appear at French fashion week, but this time he wasn't just there as a guest and sitting in the front row. Celebrating Nicolas Ghesquière's 10 years as creative director at Louis Vuitton, Yongbok took to the runway, walking the catwalk for Louis Vuitton women's fashion. Felix has previously spoken about wanting to personally explore the mixing and blurring of women's and men's fashion, so this was a perfect opportunity for that. Last week, in one of the groups SERIAL LOG (band's YouTube video series), he was hilariously dismayed when he did a color analysis test and said it didn't suit the blue (her favorite color) and icy tones. It is clear, however, that Félix can achieve anything as he shone in Ghesquière's icy-colored outfit. A makeup maverick, Pat McGrath made sure her makeup was vibrant, which included not covering her freckles and allowing it to shine. As Hyunjin shouted several times in the color analysis vlog video, he was pure “sunshine” on the runway. Félix on the Louis Vuitton catwalk A/W 24 (Photo: provided by Louis Vuitton) With Stray Kids taking over the runways of all major fashion houses, we also expect to see 3RACHA at fashion week. Bang Chan would be a good fit for harder-edged high fashion brands with touches of sex appeal such as Givenchy and Saint Laurent. Changbin was created for the fun looks of Dsquared2 or Moschino, and HAN's calm, cool side would be perfect for Prada, Balenciaga or Dior Mens.

