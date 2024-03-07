How Naadam went from a risky loan to a lucrative cashmere fashion brand

The story of Matt Scanlan, Diederik Rijsemus and the cashmere clothing brand Naadam reads like an adventure novel. During a vacation around the world in 2013, the two university friends found themselves stranded for three weeks among Mongolian goat herders in the Gobi Desert. They discovered the wool trade and had a business idea: to make cashmere items at low prices by purchasing wool directly from these breeders, avoiding middlemen who bought at low prices and resold to clothing brands with a high markup. Neither co-founder had industry experience or enough money to fund a startup. But in 2015, Scanlan's parents put their house up as collateral for a $2.5 million loan from a private lender. Scanlan and Rijsemus transferred it to a Mongolian bank, withdrew everything and put the money in 32 plastic bags, filling the back of an SUV deep in the desert to buy the first 50 tons of unused cashmere wool. transformed from Naadam. In 2022, Naadam generated total revenue of $100 million selling a wide range of cashmere products, from its best-selling $98 sweater to sweatpants and tank tops. (The company declined to share its 2023 sales figures before the close of its current fiscal year.) It sells online, in stores like Saks 5th Avenue, and in three of its own brick-and-mortar stores in New York and Los Angeles . Scanlan, the company's CEO, is well aware of how crazy this sequence of events may seem. Given the risk inherent in a desert shopping trip with borrowed money and the fact that he had never run a business before, he says “there were many moments” early on where he “had no idea how we were going to repay this loan.” “. Here's how Naadam defied all odds.

“A little luck and opportunity”

Scanlan and Rijsemus got the wool first. Then they had to figure out what to do with it. They sent it to Beijing, where it was cleaned and scrubbed for impurities. From there it went to Italy, where another third party turned it into yarn. The co-founders sold most of that yarn to pay off their loan and used the leftovers to make sweaters, Scanlan says. Scanlan loaded the sweaters into a car for a sales trip to the East Coast, showing off “every store possible” between Maine and Charleston, South Carolina, he says. “I would get the sweaters out on the table, arrange them neatly, and tell my story. We had 50 orders, each worth $1,000, and I learned how to perfect my story…I didn't do that. I didn’t know at that time that I would be doing this for the rest of my life.” As simple as it sounds, the business grew from there. In 2018, Naadam published a three minute video online detailing the co-founders' early exploits in the desert and their vision for the company. Since then, it has been viewed more than 35 million times. “That video defined Naadam’s success for a long, long time,” says Scanlan. “It’s probably the best advertisement we have for who we are and what we do.” Along the way, Naadam secured more funding: more than $50 million from investors like private equity firm Vanterra Capital, according to Scanlan. None of this could have happened without a lot of luck, he notes, including his parents' willingness to put their house up as collateral for a venture that had no guarantee of success. “You can have a great business plan, but if you don’t have a little luck and opportunity on your side, it doesn’t matter,” Scanlan says. “Every major inflection point we've had along the way…we're just [at] at the right time, in the right place. »

A good story only takes you so far