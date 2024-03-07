Fashion
How Naadam went from a risky loan to a lucrative cashmere fashion brand
The story of Matt Scanlan, Diederik Rijsemus and the cashmere clothing brand Naadam reads like an adventure novel.
During a vacation around the world in 2013, the two university friends found themselves stranded for three weeks among Mongolian goat herders in the Gobi Desert. They discovered the wool trade and had a business idea: to make cashmere items at low prices by purchasing wool directly from these breeders, avoiding middlemen who bought at low prices and resold to clothing brands with a high markup.
Neither co-founder had industry experience or enough money to fund a startup. But in 2015, Scanlan's parents put their house up as collateral for a $2.5 million loan from a private lender. Scanlan and Rijsemus transferred it to a Mongolian bank, withdrew everything and put the money in 32 plastic bags, filling the back of an SUV deep in the desert to buy the first 50 tons of unused cashmere wool. transformed from Naadam.
In 2022, Naadam generated total revenue of $100 million selling a wide range of cashmere products, from its best-selling $98 sweater to sweatpants and tank tops. (The company declined to share its 2023 sales figures before the close of its current fiscal year.) It sells online, in stores like Saks 5th Avenue, and in three of its own brick-and-mortar stores in New York and Los Angeles .
Scanlan, the company's CEO, is well aware of how crazy this sequence of events may seem. Given the risk inherent in a desert shopping trip with borrowed money and the fact that he had never run a business before, he says “there were many moments” early on where he “had no idea how we were going to repay this loan.” “.
Here's how Naadam defied all odds.
“A little luck and opportunity”
Scanlan and Rijsemus got the wool first. Then they had to figure out what to do with it.
They sent it to Beijing, where it was cleaned and scrubbed for impurities. From there it went to Italy, where another third party turned it into yarn. The co-founders sold most of that yarn to pay off their loan and used the leftovers to make sweaters, Scanlan says.
Scanlan loaded the sweaters into a car for a sales trip to the East Coast, showing off “every store possible” between Maine and Charleston, South Carolina, he says. “I would get the sweaters out on the table, arrange them neatly, and tell my story. We had 50 orders, each worth $1,000, and I learned how to perfect my story…I didn't do that. I didn’t know at that time that I would be doing this for the rest of my life.”
As simple as it sounds, the business grew from there. In 2018, Naadam published a three minute video online detailing the co-founders' early exploits in the desert and their vision for the company. Since then, it has been viewed more than 35 million times.
“That video defined Naadam’s success for a long, long time,” says Scanlan. “It’s probably the best advertisement we have for who we are and what we do.”
Along the way, Naadam secured more funding: more than $50 million from investors like private equity firm Vanterra Capital, according to Scanlan. None of this could have happened without a lot of luck, he notes, including his parents' willingness to put their house up as collateral for a venture that had no guarantee of success.
“You can have a great business plan, but if you don’t have a little luck and opportunity on your side, it doesn’t matter,” Scanlan says. “Every major inflection point we've had along the way…we're just [at] at the right time, in the right place. »
A good story only takes you so far
Businesses also need a profitable economy to stay alive. Naadam only exists because of middlemen in the cashmere industry, who purchase goods cheaply from distant farmers and profit from resale up the chain, resulting in exorbitant costs typically associated with the fabric, Scanlan explains.
“[The goat herders’] the remoteness essentially led to fixed pricing strategies that prevented them from effectively trading the value of their raw materials,” he says.
He and Rijsemus figured they could pay breeders double what they usually received for their wool while still passing on considerable savings to consumers. Naadam's most popular cashmere sweater costs $98. Comparable sweaters often cost hundreds of dollars, or even more than $1,000 for luxury brands.
Naadam also offers more expensive options, like a cashmere coat that costs almost $700.
But reasonable prices and an entertaining story only take you so far. Clothes that look ugly or fall apart at the seams wouldn't sell, no matter how much they cost, Scanlan says: “All that work, [from] be in Mongolia to obtain this product, [would be] for nothing.”
A Thread Cutter Review of Naadam's $98 sweater, last updated in December 2023, says it develops fluff over time, but its quality “rivals that of sweaters costing twice as much.”
“I have to make sure this product is amazing, and you get it, and you're like, 'I'm going to tell everyone I know about this, and I want ten more, and I want every color.' ,” Scanlan said. “That’s how you make money.”
Do you want to land your dream job in 2024?Take CNBC's new online course How to ace your job interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and what not to say, and the best way to talk about compensation. CNBC Make It Readers Can Save 25% With Discount Code 25% OFF.
More, sign up for the CNBC Make It newsletter for tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/07/how-naadam-grew-from-risky-loan-to-lucrative-cashmere-fashion-brand.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EKU Men's Tennis looks to bounce back against Southern Indiana in its final non-conference match
- How Naadam went from a risky loan to a lucrative cashmere fashion brand
- 2,642 TNI-Polri personnel ready to ensure President Joko Widodo's visit to Madiun
- CBS Developing First Black Daytime Soap in 35 Years
- Former Google engineer arrested on suspicion of stealing AI technology secrets destined for China
- Not just mammals: A species of snake found to feed its young with milk
- Imran Khan: Imran Khan confirms divorce, rejects 'homewrecker' label for girlfriend Lekha Washington
- Who will win the award for best film, actor and actress?
- UNC football player charged in connection with fatal crash appears in court
- Stray Kids shine at Paris and Milan Fashion Week
- Has innovation in cycling technology gone crazy? | GCN Tech Show 324
- DAF Delivers Data-Speed Death During Capstone Convergence Project 4 > Air Force > Show Articles