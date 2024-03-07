Kevin Hart responds to Katt Williams: God bless him | News





In case anyone was wondering, the epic battle of Kevin Hart against. Katt Williams is still in progress. Hart recently spoke with WSJ Magazine for their Spring 2024 menswear issue and was asked about his feud with Williams and Hart said: “It's just entertainment. If that's what he feeds on, God bless him. Good for him. It's the Good for him that means this beef is one-sided. In Shay Shay's Williams Club interview with Shannon Sharpe, heard around the world, the controversial comedian called Hart a Hollywood plant. He claimed Hart's fame was because industry bigwigs put him in a position for astronomical success rather than working hard to get there. Williams even called it selling one's soul as well as gatekeeping. It's a cabal, it's a consortium, Williams said of Kevin Hart's career at Club Shay Shay. “Hart continued, I hope he gets everything he needs and wants, and I'm here to cheer him on from afar.” Needless to say, these two won't be appearing in a movie or group text anytime soon. That's the only thing the two funny men can agree on is that Hart keeps his distance from Williams. At the Shay Shay Club, Williams alleged that Hart refused to be in the same room or building as him. Hart said, “That’s my real energy. I really mean it!” he added. “That's how happy and secure I am in my career and my life. Williams came for the supernova of Hart's career, claiming: “For a five-year period, every movie Kevin Hart directed was a movie that was on my desk and all I said was 'Can we just take some of that step and go for 'shit and then can I do it?' Williams alleged that Hart had a nasty habit of snatching film roles from him after Williams requested script revisions before signing on to a project, something he claims Hart would not do. During the Shay Shay Club interview, Williams said, “…Acting like I'm a bad person because I still hold my standards is interesting, but I wouldn't change them for anything world – once again, I am on the path to victory”. side of these decisions. Whose side would this put Kevin Hart on, according to Williams?

