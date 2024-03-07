



Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Zendaya made a statement in vintage fashion at this year's Green Carpet Fashion Awards. The actor wore a gray fringed Roberto Cavalli dress from the Spring/Summer 2011 collection, featuring a deep V-neckline and open back. Zendaya, 27, is no stranger to wearing vintage fashion to big events. Her recent press tour for Dune: Part II was filled with archival outfits, including a cyborg costume designed by Thierry Mugler for his Fall/Winter 1995 collection, which she wore. at the premiere in London. Her Roberto Cavalli outfit at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards was inspired by the resurgence of the bohemian trend recently seen during Paris Fashion Week by new creative director Chemena Kamalis for the fall/winter 2024 collection for Chloé. Zendaya was one of the co-chairs of this year's annual event, alongside stars Helen Hunt, Julianne Moore, Annie Lennox, Livia Firth and Cate Blanchett. The Green Carpet Fashion Awards unite the power of fashion and entertainment for positive transformation and champion interconnected cultural change, according to organizers. Many celebrities championed vintage fashion on the pink carpet at the West Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, including model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen. Teigen, 38, wore a classic black slip dress with sheer panels, from Saint Laurent's fall/winter 2022 collection. Fresh off the success of Versaces' latest show at Milan Fashion Week, designer Donatella Versace, 68, wore a pale pink chainmail dress from her own label. The simple, shimmering style has been a Versace signature since the 1990s, when his brother, Gianni Versace, was at the helm. Broken Glass singer Annie Lennox, 69, wore a simple black suit with a t-shirt that read Global Feminist in white letters. Speaking about her choice of outfit, Lennox told the PA news agency: From my point of view, global feminism is a way forward because there is intersectionalism. If we fight against each other, if we are too singular in what we do, then we don't have solidarity and we need it. Lennox continues: Global feminism is an umbrella term that encompasses all different types of feminism, we need this place, we need a safe space where we can all come together, of all shapes, sizes and colors, to so that everyone can say that we are working. the globe. We work for the well-being of young girls who arrive on a planet where we do not know exactly what the future will look like. We need to support each other, that's the best solution, I honestly think. She particularly praised the founder of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Livia Firth, who is positive on steroids, she said, and who has a deep understanding and passion for climate justice, the fashion industry and 'ecology. Italian activist Firth, 54, also chose a suit on the pink carpet: black flared pants worn with a plum velvet-style jacket and a tank top underneath. Actor and director Hunt, 60, wore an all-white, slightly shimmering, long-sleeved, high-neck midi dress on the pink carpet. Actress and singer Michaela Jae Rodriguez, 33, who is a familiar model for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, kept things elegant and simple in a strapless black column dress and red earrings. While model Amber Valletta, 50, who recently helped relaunch Donna Karan New York alongside Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Karlie Kloss and more, wore a black mini dress with a dramatic scoop back.

