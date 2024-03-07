Connect with us

Fashion

Olivia Rodrigo Fan Asks Brother to Dress for Concert, Unprepared for the Outcome

Olivia Rodrigo Fan Asks Brother to Dress for Concert, Unprepared for the Outcome

 


The concert craze is having its moment, but one man may have taken it into Halloween territory.

In a viral video posted on Instagram by Maddie Castellano (@maddiecastellano), her brother revealed his outfit for an Olivia Rodrigo concert: a head-to-toe vampire costume, complete with glowing eyes, bloodstains and face makeup . It has racked up more than 490,000 views and 20,000 likes, with viewers in the comments in stitches.

The costume is a nod to the pop singer's debut single, “Vampire.”from his second studio album. The single released in June 2023.

“I can’t pee in my fishnets!” a girl said in the video, laughing hard at the man's costume reveal. “It's not good.”

“I look so scary… so unsettling,” the man said, laughing. “I won’t be allowed.”

Concert fashion is on the rise, but not without costs

In the age of social media, and with major artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles blasting their music to stadiums across the country, dressing up has become an important step in the home buying journey. ticket to attend a match.

The statistics on the roots of the phenomenon in single-use fashion are staggering. In 2019, London-based survey consultancy Censuswide found, on behalf of the British charity Barnado's, that Britons “are expected to spend £2.7 billion on 50.3 million” outfits. disposables” during the summer.

Summer events like parties, festivals and concerts can encourage people to buy cheap clothes that they won't wear again. In the Barnado survey of 2,000 people, a quarter of respondents were “embarrassed to wear a special occasion outfit more than once.” This figure rises to 37 percent if we consider 16-24 year olds.

More than half of consumers surveyed said buying new clothes for a special occasion “added to the excitement.”

The impact of fast and single-use fashion on the environment has been well studied. The fashion industry is second largest industrial polluter after aviation, and is responsible for up to 10 percent of global pollution. However, the fashion industry is growing despite this, thanks to fast fashion.

A 2020 study in the journal Nature Reviews Earth and Environment suggested a return to “slow fashion” – the consumer practice of buying fewer clothes and increasing their lifespan.

Spectators enjoy a show
A crowd of spectators raises their arms during a performance. One man's dramatic surprise costume for an Olivia Rodrigo concert has gone viral on Instagram.

nd3000/Getty Images

Viewers in the comments of the viral video laughed along with onlookers, saying the man “got the mission.”

“Your majesty has arrived,” wrote @cocolocokent.

“I didn't know what I expected but it wasn't that hahahhahha,” said @ladymagbeth_.

“A brother who rides so hard for his sisters…protect him at all costs!!” @cornish_wildling wrote.

Despite its size, Maddie's brother's costume could have “slow fashion” potential and be worn multiple times. An October night is already calling his name.