How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items
TORONTO When Amrita Maharaj-Dube goes shopping with her daughter, the five-year-old is immediately drawn to anything pink and sparkly.
But when unicorns and hearts make an item more expensive than one containing dinosaurs or spaceships, his mother sets a limit.
“I started buying more neutral colors for my kids,” said Maharaj-Dube, who also has an eight-year-old son. “Black, grays, reds, orange and yellow are a little more gender neutral (and) my son and daughter can use them.”
Products aimed at women and girls, such as razors, shampoo and even children's clothing, can cost more than their equivalents aimed at men or boys, a phenomenon dubbed the “pink tax.”
“The pink tax is a term coined in the 1970s to describe the price difference between men's and women's products,” said Janine Rogan, a chartered professional accountant and author of the book “The Pink Tax,” from Calgary.
Disposable razors have been a representative example for years: the same product was more expensive when offered in pink.
Some of this gap has improved in recent years. Along with companies adjusting their prices to become more equal, some jurisdictions around the world have eliminated actual taxes on necessary health products such as menstrual pads and tampons, in an effort to level the playing field for those who use them.
However, companies and marketers are still finding ways to raise prices on products aimed at women and girls, such as shampoos and lotions, Rogan says.
Maharaj-Dube says her daughter is often disappointed with her money-saving choices, so she turned to a solution that works for her bank account and makes her child happy: thrifting.
“I take him to the thrift store and (tell him), 'Hey, you can pick out whatever you want,'” she said. “It’s a fraction of the price (and) I get what I pay for.”
Neighborhood Facebook groups can also be a useful resource for trading or purchasing young girls' hair clips, clothing or toys, said Maharaj-Dube, corporate communications manager for a child treatment center. mental health and addiction.
“We are all mothers and we are all feeling the effects of the current economic situation,” she said. “We’re always trying to find ways to save money.”
Maharaj-Dube's efforts to spend more money on products aimed at her gender go beyond satisfying her daughter's demands.
“I'll admit it…I'm in my 30s and I (started) investing more in skincare,” she said. But she began to notice how expensive it can be if you adopt a 10-step skincare routine.
She resorted to DIY skincare, like homemade turmeric or Greek yogurt and aloe vera masks for her hair and skin, instead of expensive facials.
“I changed my spending habits and didn't give in to the marketing powers of the skincare and beauty industry,” she said.
Women often feel pressured to spend more to perfect their physical appearance, but men generally don't face similar pressures. A man with graying hair is less likely to feel the need to dye it, for example.
Samantha Sykes, senior investment advisor at Raymond James Ltd., said skin care products aimed at women tend to be more expensive than if they were marketed to men, such as facial cleansers or scrubs. for men.
“I tell people to go to a dermatologist for their skin care products rather than going to Sephora or Shoppers,” Sykes said. “Dermatologists would have the same products and you can manage the services without necessarily paying that extra.”
Other tips, like buying razors or shampoo in the men's section, or going to a barber for a haircut if you have shorter hair, could help avoid the pink tax, she said. added.
Sykes said the pink tax follows women into their retirement years, while fixed incomes mean there is only a limited amount of money available.
“The pink tax is literally reducing their retirement savings because they are constantly being told they have to pay more for dry cleaning, for haircuts, for cosmetics, for toiletries and now, for (the entertainment),” she said.
Many old-school financial advisors don't explain how the pink tax might affect older women during retirement, Sykes said.
“I tell people, 'I'm not shaming you for liking the pink shirt, the pink tools, and the pink shoes…I'm just making sure you're aware that you're being taken for a ride,'” she says.
“It’s okay if you can afford it.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.
Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press
