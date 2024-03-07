Fashion
The 4 big fashion weeks, over: 8 things that caught our attention in New York, London, Milan and Paris, from transparent Saint Laurent fabrics to Nicolas Ghesquires' fall-winter 2024 finale at Louis Vuitton
From Miu Mius video created by artist Ccile B. Evans for ChanelThe giant screens representing the reconstructions of the promenade of Deauville, in France, not forgetting the brand's surprise short films starring none other than Brad Pitt and Penlope Cruz, the video projections were numerous during the fall/winter 2024 fashion shows.
2. Real fur: real or fake, fur is back for good
3. Knots: Have fun with fibers and knits at Stella McCartney, JW Anderson and more
Perhaps it wasn't surprising to see plenty of knitwear ready for the fall/winter season, but the best pieces came from brands that were having fun playing with fibers. Knit tops were tied and wrapped around the upper torso at Rick Owens in Paris, while Jonathan Anderson tied, folded and pleated knitted dresses, treating them almost like sculptures for his JW Anderson imprint, unveiled in London. Back in the City of Lights, Stella McCartney has had the most fun with knitwear, offering pieces made by hand-knitting looped ropes in responsible alpaca yarn, in bright hues like cerulean.
4. Newcomers: Diane Chiu and Amrica Gonzalez were everywhere
5. The measure of a man: Daniel Roseberrys Heel Tribute
Schiaparelli Creative director Daniel Roseberry often uses his accessories to make statements about his role as a fashion designer. For the fall-winter 2024 show in Paris, the designer presented a sandal with a curved heel and leather straps reminiscent of a tailor's tape measure. It was a lovely tribute to the work of the tailors, seamstresses and others who work behind the scenes to make the magic happen.
6. Pure delight: Saint Laurent leads the risk wave
7. Cinched waist: trendy belts are always in style
Statement belts have been popular for a few seasons now, but for fall/winter 2024, designers have gone all out with buckles and the like. We loved the gold chain belts with the Chloe logo in cursive writing presented in Paris by Chemena Kamali for her debut with the French label; Jonathan Anderson's long curls cinching the waist of these cutout dresses Loewe; And Victoria Beckhambrooches inspired by wire hangers that, while not technically belts, were pinned to the waists of flowing jersey dresses.
8. Nicolas Ghesquires 10th anniversary at Louis Vuitton
