The 4 big fashion weeks, over: 8 things that caught our attention in New York, London, Milan and Paris, from transparent Saint Laurent fabrics to Nicolas Ghesquires' fall-winter 2024 finale at Louis Vuitton

From Miu Mius video created by artist Ccile B. Evans for ChanelThe giant screens representing the reconstructions of the promenade of Deauville, in France, not forgetting the brand's surprise short films starring none other than Brad Pitt and Penlope Cruz, the video projections were numerous during the fall/winter 2024 fashion shows.

In Paris too , Balenciaga, however, took the crown. Whoever created these videos playing on wall-to-wall screens depicting random urban and natural scenes reflecting the overflow of information in our daily lives during the label's Winter 2024 show deserves an award. Both dystopian and exhilarating, the show provided food for thought for those who paid attention to the bombardment of images on screens.

2. Real fur: real or fake, fur is back for good

Khaites fall/winter 2024-25 collection. Photo: Handout

Whether true or false, fur was everywhere this season. Some of the best examples of blurred textures were at Khaitewho showcased a stunning burgundy fur coat among her stylish selection at New York Fashion Week. Louis VuittonNicolas Ghesquire's heathered fur coat at the Nicolas Ghesquire 10th anniversary show in Paris was another standout look and, also in Paris, BalenciagaThe faux fur maxi coats treated with resin for an aged effect were far from precious and super chic.

Louis Vuitton's fall/winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection, presented on March 5 at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Invision/AP

3. Knots: Have fun with fibers and knits at Stella McCartney, JW Anderson and more

Rick Owens fall/winter 2024 collection. Photo: Handout

British model Lila Grace Moss presents a creation by Stella McCartney for the fall-winter 2024-25 women's ready-to-wear collection as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 4. Photo: AFP

Perhaps it wasn't surprising to see plenty of knitwear ready for the fall/winter season, but the best pieces came from brands that were having fun playing with fibers. Knit tops were tied and wrapped around the upper torso at Rick Owens in Paris, while Jonathan Anderson tied, folded and pleated knitted dresses, treating them almost like sculptures for his JW Anderson imprint, unveiled in London. Back in the City of Lights, Stella McCartney has had the most fun with knitwear, offering pieces made by hand-knitting looped ropes in responsible alpaca yarn, in bright hues like cerulean.

4. Newcomers: Diane Chiu and Amrica Gonzalez were everywhere

Amrica Gonzalez for Ferragamo. Photo: Handout

The two models who, according to our estimates, walked the most often, or at least in the most shows, were Canadian Diane Chiu, who once starred in a Bottega Veneta campaign, and the Venezuelan Amrica Gonzlez, who has a Fear of God campaign and a few Vogue covers to his credit. We can't wait to see more of both beauties next season and beyond.

Diane Chiu walking for Bottega Veneta. Photo: Handout

5. The measure of a man: Daniel Roseberrys Heel Tribute

The famous Schiaparelli fashion show for the fall/winter 2024 collection. Photo: Handout

Schiaparelli Creative director Daniel Roseberry often uses his accessories to make statements about his role as a fashion designer. For the fall-winter 2024 show in Paris, the designer presented a sandal with a curved heel and leather straps reminiscent of a tailor's tape measure. It was a lovely tribute to the work of the tailors, seamstresses and others who work behind the scenes to make the magic happen.

6. Pure delight: Saint Laurent leads the risk wave

Anthony Vaccarello's fall/winter 2024-25 collection for Saint Laurent, unveiled during Paris Fashion Week on February 27. Photo: Invision/AP

Chloé fall/winter 2024 collection. Photo: Handout

Saint Laurent made headlines with its range of sheer tops, sheer dresses, sheer blouses and everything sheer at its Fall/Winter 2024 show in Paris, but the brand wasn't the only one playing with transparency. From Chloe has Valentino And Givenchy, sheer fabrics exposing breasts and more were everywhere. Although this style is likely to be adopted by some celebrities I was thinking of you, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, luxury customers are less likely to bare all, but we can bet that these risky pieces will be transformed into more consumer-friendly creations before hitting retail.

Valentinos fall/winter 2024 collection. Photo: Handout

7. Cinched waist: trendy belts are always in style

Strong and proud branding: a Chlo belt on the podium at Paris Fashion Week on February 29. Photo: EPA-EFE

Statement belts have been popular for a few seasons now, but for fall/winter 2024, designers have gone all out with buckles and the like. We loved the gold chain belts with the Chloe logo in cursive writing presented in Paris by Chemena Kamali for her debut with the French label; Jonathan Anderson's long curls cinching the waist of these cutout dresses Loewe; And Victoria Beckhambrooches inspired by wire hangers that, while not technically belts, were pinned to the waists of flowing jersey dresses.

A creation by Victoria Beckham for the fall-winter 2024-25 women's ready-to-wear collection, presented as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1. Photo: AFP

More belts from Loewe, whose fall/winter 2024-25 collection was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week on March 1. Photo: EPA-EFE

8. Nicolas Ghesquires 10th anniversary at Louis Vuitton

Models display Nicolas Ghesquire's designs from Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2024-25 ready-to-wear collection, marking the designers' 10th anniversary with the house on March 5. Photo: AFP