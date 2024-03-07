



RALEIGH, NC Prom season is quickly approaching again, and in preparation, a Raleigh organization just hosted the prom dress shopping event of the year and it was all free. What do you want to know This year is the second annual Say Yes to the Prom Dress event.

High school girls can shop and choose their prom dress for free

In 2023, the event has given away more than 100 dresses and accessories, totaling approximately $30,000. Girls shop for prom dresses at the second annual Say Yes to the Prom Dress event. (Spectrum News 1/Rachel Boyd) Many girls dream of feeling like Cinderella on their prom day, but for some families, finding the money to buy a dress makes achieving that dream nearly impossible. I think it's not just about buying a prom dress, it's about community, Jennifer Payne, the founder of I'm Worth It Foundation, said. It is to give. It's about coming together. Together, the I Am Worth It Foundation and WISE collected over 800 new and gently used dresses to host the second annual Say yes to the prom dress event in Raleigh. Any high school girl could come to the event and pick out a dress for free, no questions asked. “It’s very important to us to make sure we have enough dresses so everyone can find their dream dress,” Payne said. Payne grew up as an at-risk youth herself and experienced the disappointment of missing prom due to her financial situation. Her goal is to make sure no other girls experience this. I was one of those girls, Payne said. No one wants to make that tough decision and say, We can't afford to send you to prom this year. It's just something no one should miss. It’s a real milestone for teenagers. A girl smiles with her newly chosen prom dress. (Spectrum News 1/Rachel Boyd) Payne said last year more than 100 dresses were distributed, saving families more than $30,000. The event also extends beyond dresses and includes other things girls may need for the big prom, including shoes, nails and jewelry. “We average a prom dress around $300, plus hair, makeup and nails, so we tried to find a solution to that,” Payne said. Smiles are so rewarding and we are so excited to have them, to see those smiles and to know that we are actually making a difference in someone's life. I Am Worth It collects dresses year-round and is always looking for volunteers, sponsors and vendors for next year's event. We couldn't do this without the partnership of our community, Payne said. We don't have a budget for this event, so it comes from the generosity of people who buy materials from our wish list, locker rooms from our wish list, who donate their services, who donate food. A girl shows off her dream prom dress in the photo booth Say yes to the prom dress. (Spectrum News 1/Rachel Boyd)

