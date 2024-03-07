Best Red Carpet Fashion by Hollywood Men This Awards Season





From Ryan Gosling's rainbow assortment of custom Gucci suits to Colman Domingo's brightly colored outfits, real men wear pink — or any other color, for that matter. “Everyone feels more free to wear what makes them beautiful and authentic,” says Gosling's stylist Mark Avery. Variety. Charles Melton at the 2024 Golden Globes. “May December” star Charles Melton has been on countless best-dressed lists for the head-turning looks he's worn since Todd Haynes' film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. He oozed old Hollywood glamor as he walked up the stairs on the Palace red carpet in a white Giorgio Armani tuxedo. His movie star status was sealed at the Golden Globes with another Armani tuxedo – but this time it went double-breasted blue. “It’s such a fun creative process,” says Melton Variety to work with her stylist Samantha McMillen. “She comes in with a bunch of clothes and we just put on whatever suits us. It's exciting. It's an expression.” Sterling K. Brown at the 2024 AFI Awards.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AFI And the accessories too. As much as color helped men highlight their individuality, jewelry and watches made some shine more than others. Barry Keoghan completed his red Louis Vuitton ensemble at the Golden Globes with a brooch from Tiffany & Co. Gosling often wears a watch from Tag Heuer while Melton paired his Globes look with an Omega watch, Neil Lane cufflinks and a buckle diamond earring from Briony Raymond. New York. Barry Keoghan at the 2024 Golden Globes. “Brooches are always great for adding a touch of sparkle to the carpet,” says Warren stylist Alfie Baker, whose clients include “All of Us Strangers” star Andrew Scott, Ben Affleck and Glen Powell. “Rings are also a good way to show some personality. This is the accessory that could take him from 8 to 10.” Jeremy Allen White at the 2024 Golden Globes. And even if someone decides to go for a black carpet, they did it with a twist this season. Just days after nearly breaking the internet with the release of his Calvin Klein underwear campaign, Jeremy Allen White opted for a black sheer top under his black CK suit at the Globes. “Sheer tops are a great way to make a tuxedo sexy without having to go shirtless,” says Baker. “The material gives a bit of nastiness without having to go completely naughty.” Paul Mescal at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. Paul Mescal's black Gucci suit at the BAFTAs featured white intarsia knitting on the lapel. The “All of Us Strangers” star also donned a Cartier watch as well as matching 18-karat white gold pieces from the French jewelry house, including an earring, lapel stone and cufflinks. As Avery puts it: “The old rules are gone, whether it's color or dress codes. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/awards/awards/red-carpet-fashion-best-dressed-men-1235929212/

