Manuel Feller Improbably Becomes World Cup Slalom King

The Austrian veteran has officially landed his first season title when the Kranjska Gora slalom was canceled three days before the scheduled race. Heavy rain devoured the Slovenian course, leaving race organizers without other choice than to cancel.

There was no dramatic conclusion, wild finish zone celebrations or nervous calculations of hundredths of a second and associated points by runners, coaches, fans and media.

In the end, none of the above matters: Manuel Feller became a well-deserved Slalom World Cup champion on Wednesday, March 6, even though he officially clinched the little crystal globe on the way up in his car rather than sliding down a smooth slalom slope.

The new Austrian World Cup champion, aged 31, ran the gamut of emotions.

“It's amazing, but right now it's a little hard to recognize that everyone wanted it to be decided on the slope, but the advantage over Linus was pretty big,” Feller said of the turn of events. events. Still in slalom, anything can happen. You could say the luck was taken away from Linus, but you could also say the emotions were taken away from me.

SCHLADMING, AUSTRIA, 25.JAN.22 – Linus Strasser (GER) and Manuel Feller (AUT). Photo: GEPA photos/David Geieregger

Feller explained how he believes he finally reached the top during a 12-year World Cup career filled with ups and downs.

I learned every lap, I learned every race, and I learned every year. Ultimately, it was my routine that was probably the key to this success, he said.

How exactly did Feller find out he had won his first ever World Cup title? On Wednesday afternoon, he was heading home to Austria with his cousin after two weeks of racing in the United States. Get into a car ; Feller discovered that Saturday's slalom at Kranjska Gora had suddenly been canceled. Twenty-four hours of heavy rain and mild temperatures destroyed the surface of the Podkoren slope. The race organizers had no choice but to say, “Sorry guys, no race.

With just one slalom remaining in the FIS World Cup final in Saalbach on March 16, Feller's lead of 635-466 points over Linus Strasser is insurmountable. Figuring that he didn't have any last groceries to prepare, Feller and his cousin diverted and went straight to the supermarket. They bought celebratory beers. A convivial evening was planned.

Feller congratulated his German challenger, who also had the best slalom season of his career.

“I want to thank Linus for the fight this season and everyone who has encouraged me through good times and bad over so many years,” Feller said. In total, 169 points is a big lead. You can't call it luck for me that the race was canceled.

The title in the Fellers slalom discipline is the first won by an Austrian skier, male or female, in three years.

Marco Schwarz (slalom), Vincent Kriechmayr (super-G) and Katharina Liensberger (slalom) were the last Austrians to win a small globe, all in 2020-21, before Feller this season.

The best race of the season Fellers

The outgoing rider from Fieberbrunn in the Austrian Tyrol got off to a promising start this season, winning in Gurgl on October 18. He then remained unfazed, racing down the courses seemingly with ice in his veins. Feller finished in the top five in all nine slalom races, including four victories. His slalom scorecard reads 1-5-1-1-4-5-4-1-5.

Ironically, Strasser won both Austrian snow slalom races (Schladming and Kitzbuehel), while Feller took top honors at the two prestigious Swiss races (Adelboden and Wengen). He also won an extremely tough race at Palisades Tahoe. Feller was 0.28 seconds faster than Beijing 2022 Olympic champion Clement Noel.

The races in the United States were particularly difficult. The second round at Tahoe was probably one of the toughest. Setting up the course was particularly difficult. It was perhaps the best race of my career, with Feller wondering about winning the Red Dog course.

Although the slope itself was not that difficult, but with all the circumstances, it was something I am very proud of, he said.

Difficult climb to the top of the slalom world

Feller explained the daily rigors and perseverance he endured during his 12-year World Cup career. Finally, he reached his potential.

The key has already been built step by step over the years, Feller said. We have worked on things that have improved over the years. My stable upper body and, of course, my daily routine have been important points over the years and this season.

And the hardware works wonderfully. My soldier Richie (Weienbacher) and my company Atomic did a very good job. I changed my skis before Gurgl. This is probably one of the main keys to this incredible success.

Feller flirted with the idea of ​​winning a slalom title in 2021-22, but ultimately settled for second place. He finished 90 points behind Crystal Globe winner Henrik Kristoffersen. He has overcome various adversities throughout his career.

I am very proud of not having given up over the years. Ten years ago I had my first back injury. The pain persisted for almost a year and did not improve after six months. And then just baby steps, Feller said.

I want to thank myself for not giving up, for always believing in myself, for always continuing to surpass myself. And I'm always trying to improve.

Feller will take part in another slalom race at home in Saalbach on March 17. It will serve as a coronation for the new king of men's slalom.

